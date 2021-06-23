Samsung to officially launch Watch Design Studio

Samsung to officially launch Watch Design Studio0
While the company hasn't shared much more beyond that in regards to MWC 2021, LetsGoDigital has just discovered that among Samsung's announcements at the event will be Samsung Watch Design Studio.
Samsung Watch Design Studio trademark description : 'Retail store services for smartwatches and band straps. Providing online software for the purpose of allowing customers to customize and design and purchase smartwatches and smartwatch band straps.'
As the description suggests, Samsung Watch Design Studio is online software to be used by retail stores for the purposes of letting customers customize a Samsung smartwatch online before purchasing it.
The latter app lets developers create and even sell watch faces for Samsung's smartwatches, namely the Gear S3, Gear Sport, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active2, and Galaxy Watch3.
Although the app is seemingly meant for developers, Samsung has previously noted that it is actually "for both amateurs and experts". It allows for the easy creation of original watch faces, particularly for those who are familiar with the likes of Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator. The Galaxy Watch Studio beta for Windows and MacOS is available for download on Samsung's website right now.
In addition, at MWC 2021 Samsung is also expected to announce a security feature or app called Samsung Good Lock, which is described in its patent application as follows:
Samsung Good Lock trademark description : 'Downloadable software for smartphones and tablet computers, software for operation, implementing, controlling, using and customizing user interface on smartphones and tablet computers'.