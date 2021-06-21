Prime Exclusive: Save 26% on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

Samsung's next major Galaxy reveal event set for June 28

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile @cosminvasile
Jun 21, 2021, 5:47 PM
Samsung's next major Galaxy reveal event set for June 28
For obvious reasons, Mobile World Congress 2021 has been moved from Q1 to late Q2-early Q3 this year. Since it's one of the biggest players in the smartphone industry, Samsung rarely skips this event, which has become the place where the company introduces its most important flagships for the year.

Since MWC 2021 will kick off in June, Samsung had to make its own Galaxy event early this year to announce the Galaxy S21 series. Traditionally, the next big Galaxy devices is introduced in the second part of the year at another major tech showcase – IFA. Unfortunately, IFA Berlin has been canceled this year due to global health uncertainties.

That being said, we're happy to inform you that Samsung is one of the first companies to confirm its virtual event as part of MWC 2021. Earlier today, the South Korean smartphone maker revealed it will host a virtual Samsung Galaxy session on June 28 (19:15 CET / 10:15 PST / 13:15 EST).

Apart from the date, Samsung also confirmed it will introduce its new smartwatches, as well as the new Wear OS 3.0 made in collaboration with Google. Furthermore, the South Korean company mentions that it will share its “latest security enhancements and innovations designed to give users protection and peace of mind in an open and connected world.”

Because it's a “Galaxy” event, we also expect Samsung to unveil a couple of unannounced top-tier smartphones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S21 FE, or any combination of these three previously leaked devices.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy MWC virtual event will be live-streamed next week on YouTube, on the company's official channel.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless