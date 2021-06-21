Samsung's next major Galaxy reveal event set for June 28

Samsung's next major Galaxy reveal event set for June 281
Since MWC 2021 will kick off in June, Samsung had to make its own Galaxy event early this year to announce the Galaxy S21 series. Traditionally, the next big Galaxy devices is introduced in the second part of the year at another major tech showcase – IFA. Unfortunately, IFA Berlin has been canceled this year due to global health uncertainties.
Apart from the date, Samsung also confirmed it will introduce its new smartwatches, as well as the new Wear OS 3.0 made in collaboration with Google. Furthermore, the South Korean company mentions that it will share its “latest security enhancements and innovations designed to give users protection and peace of mind in an open and connected world.”
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy MWC virtual event will be live-streamed next week on YouTube, on the company's official channel.