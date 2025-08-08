Members-only articles read this month:/
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Looking for the best camera on a flip phone.
Flip phones are getting much better in 2025 with thinner designs, bigger cover screens and longer-lasting batteries, but are the cameras better too?
We have taken the two most popular flip phones out there, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Motorola's Razr Ultra, to see which captures the better looking photos.
With two main cameras, these two deliver excellent quality, but they both lack the telephoto camera you get on a regular slab phone.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra Camera Specs:
|Samsung
Galaxy Z Flip 7
|Motorola
Razr Ultra (2025)
|Main Camera
50 MP
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
|Main Camera
50 MP
Aperture size: F1.8
Focal length: 24 mm
Sensor size: 1/1.56"
|Ultra-wide
12 MP
Aperture size: F2.2
Focal Length: 13 mm
|Ultra-wide Camera
50 MP
Aperture size: F2.0
Focal Length: 12 mm
|Front Camera
10MP
|Front Camera
50MP
Both phones have roughly the same size main camera sensor: 1/1.56", which is a slightly smaller size than the typical 1/1.3" sensors used on your iPhone Pro Maxes and Galaxy Ultra devices.
The ultra-wide camera on board uses an even smaller sensor of roughly 1/2.55".
But not having a dedicated telephoto lens means zoom quality is only decent in the 1X to 3X zoom range, but once you start zooming further you will notice detail falls apart quickly.
Let's take a look at some photos:
Main Camera
Portrait Mode
Ultra-wide Camera
Zoom Quality
Selfies
Conclusion
Do you see a clear winner in this photo comparison? Let us know in the comments below.
