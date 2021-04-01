Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ now up for pre-order in the US
The SmartTag is a useful piece of technology for those who tend to forget where they put their belongings. Simply attach a SmartTag to your luggage, phone, or whatever you wish and you'll never lose it again.
Once it's attached to keys, luggage, handbag, phone case, or anything else, you'll be able to locate them quickly if you misplace them. The SmartTag has a built-in speaker that enables audio notifications, but you can also locate your stuff via the Galaxy Find Network if it's out of your phone's range.
Also, SmartTag+ uses an AR (augmented reality) app that allows a Galaxy device to locate it not only through sound but also visually. Just like the regular model, the SmartTag+ will only work with Galaxy phones, but not with all of them.
If you're looking to buy such a gadget, you'll be happy to know that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ is now available for pre-order via B&H for just $40. The SmartTag+ should start shipping on April 12, so there's still quite a lot of time till it hits the shelves.