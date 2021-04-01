Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Samsung

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ now up for pre-order in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 01, 2021, 10:48 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ now up for pre-order in the US
Introduced early this year, Samsung's SmartTag+ is close to making its debut in the United States. After recently making the rounds at FCC (Federal Communications Commission), the nifty gadget is now being listed by at least one US retailer (via Droid-life).

The SmartTag is a useful piece of technology for those who tend to forget where they put their belongings. Simply attach a SmartTag to your luggage, phone, or whatever you wish and you'll never lose it again.

Samsung's regular SmartTag, which is already available for purchase in the US for $30, uses Bluetooth connectivity to pair up with any compatibles Galaxy devices. Yes, unfortunately, the SmartTag does not support non-Galaxy phones or tablets.

Once it's attached to keys, luggage, handbag, phone case, or anything else, you'll be able to locate them quickly if you misplace them. The SmartTag has a built-in speaker that enables audio notifications, but you can also locate your stuff via the Galaxy Find Network if it's out of your phone's range.

The slightly more expensive SmartTag+ uses a more advanced UWB (ultra-wideband) technology, which is similar to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The main difference between the three is that UWB has a sight range of 200m (655 ft), whereas Bluetooth and Wi-Fi have slightly shorter ranges – 40m to 400m (100 to 1,000 ft) and 100m (330 ft), respectively.

Also, SmartTag+ uses an AR (augmented reality) app that allows a Galaxy device to locate it not only through sound but also visually. Just like the regular model, the SmartTag+ will only work with Galaxy phones, but not with all of them.

If you're looking to buy such a gadget, you'll be happy to know that the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag+ is now available for pre-order via B&H for just $40. The SmartTag+ should start shipping on April 12, so there's still quite a lot of time till it hits the shelves.

