Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera specs improvement leaks out





While the processing power was up in the air until the last possible moment, as Samsung was reluctant to pay north of $200 to Qualcomm for its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, but ultimately had no choice, the all-important camera details were only painted in broad strokes. Until now.





Thanks to the appearance of the most important member of the S25 family in the Camera FV-5 database, we now know what the US version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra , denoted as SM-S938U, will carry in terms of the ultrawide or telephoto sensors.





Samsung S25 Ultra camera specs

While the main camera of the S25 Ultra is expected to retain the impressive 200MP Samsung HP2 sensor, the Camera FV-5 database entry unearthed by While the main camera of the S25 Ultra is expected to retain the impressive 200MP Samsung HP2 sensor, the Camera FV-5 database entry unearthed by 91Mobiles spills the beans on the 50MP sensors that Samsung will use for the ultrawide and telephoto cameras.

According to the listing, the 50MP sensor will churn out 12.5MP photos with the 4-in-1 pixel binning feature that improves detail and low-light performance. That particular Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera carries a sensor with 4080 X 3060 pixels resolution and electronic image stabilization, while the lens with f/1.7 aperture carries the equivalent of a 23.2mm focal length.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 's ultrawide camera, and its lens has apparently undergone changes compared to what is on its predecessor, the Given the wider aperture, these should be the specs of the's ultrawide camera, and its lens has apparently undergone changes compared to what is on its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra

The new flagship Ultra of Samsung should be able to take better landscape and group shots with wider framing angle and more light able to fall on the sensor at any given time, which would boost their quality compared to its predecessor.





Just as any other flagship phone maker next year, Samsung is expected to take good advantage of the artificial intelligence capabilities of the new crop of chips that will power them, so the camera algorithms might receive an extra computational photography boost that will bring about new features such as deblurring or better object separation in portrait shots.