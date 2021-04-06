Qualcomm hires ex-Nokia and HMD Global executive Juho Sarvikas
It was a sudden and surprising decision that few probably expected since HMD Global's phone business seems to be flourishing. It's true that the company still lacks a solid flagship lineup, but that probably isn't the reason why Juho Sarvikas decided to leave HMD Global.
For more than a decade, Juho Sarvikas was directly involved in the engineering and design of most of Nokia's smartphones. It remains to be seen how Qualcomm will use Sarvikas' expertise in managing consumer products, but this certainly seems to be an important step in his career.