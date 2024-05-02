Pixel 8a will be unveiled earlier than expected, shady rumor suggests

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Android Google
Pixel 8a will be unveiled earlier than expected, shady rumor says
With the onslaught of Pixel 8a leaks we have had in the past week, you'd think you know everything there's to know about Google's next mid-tier phone, but as we always say, nothing is ever official until it's formally announced. A new leak hints that the phone's price can go either way and Google may unveil it earlier than expected.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to have a curvy design, a 6.1-inch 120Hz display, and the Tensor G3 chip. It's also likely to be supported for as long as the Pixel 8 and feature many of the same AI-powered features that make its pricier siblings one of the best smartphones of 2024.

There have been conflicting reports about the phone's price and while a recent leak from a credible tipster said the phone would cost the same as its Pixel 7a, leaker billbil-kun says that might not be the case, at least in Europe.

They claim that the phone will start at 549 euros for the 128GB variant, which would make it 40 euros pricier than the Pixel 7a. The 256GB model is rumored to cost 609 euros. They also say that the 256GB model will only be available in black.

The leaker also states that pre-orders will open on May 7, a week before the Google I/O conference, and the phone will hit the shelves on May 14, which is when I/O will take place.

It's a little hard to fathom why Google would open pre-orders for the phone before formally announcing it. The leak doesn't say if the company has another event planned for the Pixel 8a or if it will get a soft launch.

It's worth mentioning that billbil-kun is not a established leaker in the Android space, and is known for gaming-related leaks, so it's best to take this report with a pinch of salt.
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

