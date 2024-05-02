Almost everything there is to know about the Pixel 8a has leaked ahead of Google's launch event
Google's worst-kept secret of 2024 (so far) is in the spotlight yet again today with a fresh dump of information that largely reiterates stuff we already knew about the Pixel 8a despite the handset's official announcement event still being a couple of weeks away.
There are almost no questions left unanswered now that the US pricing structure has been credibly leaked and so many other details are today added to the equation by none other than Evan Blass, aka @evleaks. This is the father of all mobile tech leakers and tipsters, and if the X user's reputation is not enough to make you trust the legitimacy of the newly revealed info, all you need to do is take a look at the actual images containing the tidbits we're going to discuss as follows.
The focus is on AI
Because these are most likely official promotional slides unofficially disclosed prematurely, we can get a very good sense of how Google plans to advertise its next big mid-range smartphone. While the text in these "ev-leaked" images appears to have been translated from Japanese to English pretty roughly, it's clear that the Pixel 8a will be all about that AI magic that's taken over the mobile industry of late.
Some of the most important artificial intelligence-powered features and tools highlighted today and likely to be heavily promoted once the Pixel 8a comes out include Google's already hugely popular Magic Eraser and Audio Magic Eraser, as well as Best Take, Circle to Search, and of course, the Gemini assistant formerly known as Bard.
All of this will be made possible by the same state-of-the-art Tensor G3 processor found inside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and although they're not mentioned anywhere in these images, we expect the Pixel 8a to come with a pair of familiar-sounding but substantially improved 64 and 13MP cameras on its back.
Other key specs confirmed today (for the umpteenth time) include IP67 water and dust resistance, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 display protection, and a "self-adjusting" battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 24 hours between charges or as much as 72 hours with a special Super Battery Saver setting enabled.
Said cell has been rumored to circle the 4,500mAh capacity mark, thus improving (slightly) on the 4,385mAh size of the Pixel 7a's battery. There are no words on storage and memory configurations today, but we expect Google to sell the Pixel 8a in 128 and 256GB options with a flat 8GB RAM also on deck.
So... many... software... updates
Undoubtedly powered by Android 14 out the box, the Pixel 8a is all but guaranteed to receive "feature drops and security updates" for a whopping seven years after its commercial debut. At least in theory, that means the budget-friendly handset could offer a silky smooth and secure user experience until May 2031 (!!!).
That's pretty bonkers, especially with last year's Pixel 7a only promised Android version updates until May 2026 and security patches through May 2028, but before you get too excited, you should read the above text in quotes again.
There's no mention of OS or "Android version" updates, so the Pixel 8a could still stop at four or five such major software revisions rather than seven. This might be the biggest mystery surrounding an otherwise transparent device that's once again pictured in four eye-catching colors today as well.
A separate new leak actually shows the phone alongside five different protective case options, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Pixel 8a itself will come in a fifth hue too. Instead, we still expect the handset's color palette to include black (aka Obsidian), white (or Porcelain), blue (also known as Bay), and green (Mint) but no orange paint job.
