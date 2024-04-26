Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Pixel 8a leaked promotional images appear to confirm seven years of updates and other specs

Google Pixel 8a leaked promotional images appear to confirm seven years of updates and other specs
Google's next budget-friendly smartphone, the Pixel 8a, has been making the rounds in the rumor mill lately. Following an earlier leak of high definition renders in all the device's colors, we are now getting yet another leak that gives us a clearer idea of what to expect from the upcoming mid-ranger.

This latest leak, courtesy of Android Headlines, involves promotional materials that shed some light on the features we can expect. According to the ads, the Pixel 8a will be powered by the Google Tensor G3 chip, the same chip that is found in the higher-end Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This suggests that the Pixel 8a will deliver capable performance, making it a great choice for users who prioritize a smooth and responsive user experience without breaking the bank.

Images credit: Android Headlines

The leaked ads also mention that the Pixel 8a will boast a battery with support for 18W wired charging, which is the same as the Pixel 7a. Additionally, the Pixel 8a is expected to carry an IP67 water resistance rating, signifying its ability to withstand splashes and dust. This makes it a suitable choice for those who lead active lifestyles or are simply prone to occasional accidents.

One of the biggest selling points of Pixel phones has always been their software experience and timely software updates directly from Google. The leaked advertisements for the Pixel 8a assure users that the phone will get seven years of updates, putting it on par with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This extended software support is a major advantage, as it guarantees users access to the latest security patches and new features for an extended period of time.

With only a little over two weeks left until we see the Pixel 8a officially unveiled by Google, presumably during the Google I/O event, one has to wonder whether there are any surprises left for this device. We have seen leaks for pretty much everything already, and from what we've seen, the Pixel 8a appears to be shaping up to be a compelling option in the mid-range smartphone segment.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

