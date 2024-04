Prettiest leaked Pixel 8a images yet showcase its beautiful curves

As has become something of a weekly ritual recently, the Pixel 8a has leaked again, but what separates this leak from earlier images is that they are the most high-resolution photos we have seen yet. It almost feels as if the earlier pictures didn't accurately portray the design of the phone.





Posted by ace leaker Evan Blass on social media website X, the images show Google's next mid-tier phone in all the four rumored colors - Obsidian (black), Porcelain, Bay (blue), and Mint (green).









As alleged real-life photos and leaked renders have previously shown, the phone has curved corners, a sharp departure from from the Pixel 7a 's boxy design.





When the design first leaked back in October, I thought it looked bland, but as more and more leaks emerge, it's becoming clear that the pronounced curves look good on the phone. And aesthetics aside, the design will make the phone feel more compact than it is so you will be able to use it more comfortably.





No one is going to be a fan of the phone's noticeable bezels though, particularly the chunky bottom one, but that's just how things are with Google's budget phones





The phone's rear has a matte finish, which gives it a slightly muted look compared to the glossy Pixel 7a .