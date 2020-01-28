Google Assistant is getting a new feature on Pixel 4
AndroidPolice reports that the new change might not be active on all Pixel 4 units yet since this seems to be a server-side rollout. To make sure that you're able to use the new feature, you have to go to Settings on your Pixel 4, then head to System and tap on Gestures. You'll be presented with three choices, but you want to select 3-button navigation.
With 3-button navigation, you can switch apps with buttons at the bottom of the screen, go Back or Home. It's a different way to control Google Assistant that doesn't involve gestures, but if you don't like, you can always return to gesture navigation.
1 Comment
1. HildyJ
Posts: 346; Member since: Aug 11, 2012
posted on 45 min ago 0
