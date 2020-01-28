Android Software updates Google

Google Assistant is getting a new feature on Pixel 4

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 28, 2020, 7:56 PM
Pixel 4 benefits from enhanced Google Assistant integration, something that no other Pixel device has at the moment. Although not all the new features added by Google work flawlessly, Pixel 4 owners are getting a smooth Google Assistant experience for the most part.

Starting today, Pixel 4 users can add another new feature to the list of exclusive improvements they benefit from: support for three-button navigation. The latest Google app, which isn't even the most stable, is adding three-button navigation support for Google Assistant, which can be triggered using the hotword (Ok Google) or hold your finger on the home button.

AndroidPolice reports that the new change might not be active on all Pixel 4 units yet since this seems to be a server-side rollout. To make sure that you're able to use the new feature, you have to go to Settings on your Pixel 4, then head to System and tap on Gestures. You'll be presented with three choices, but you want to select 3-button navigation.

With 3-button navigation, you can switch apps with buttons at the bottom of the screen, go Back or Home. It's a different way to control Google Assistant that doesn't involve gestures, but if you don't like, you can always return to gesture navigation.
HildyJ
1. HildyJ

Posts: 346; Member since: Aug 11, 2012

I'm running Android 10 on a Pixel 2 and this showed up in the last few weeks through the regular update channel. My gestures option requires actually touching the screen but the two and three button options work as you described.

posted on 45 min ago

