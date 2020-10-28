OnePlus Nord's latest update focuses on gaming features
System
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.10
- Improved system stability and general bug fixes
Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added miss-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out
Bluetooth
- Improved Bluetooth connection stability
Network
- Improved network stability
The update is rolling out worldwide except for the European countries where OxygenOS 10.5.9 will arrive slightly later. It's important to mention that this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few days to reach all OnePlus Nord devices out there.