Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus Nord's latest update focuses on gaming features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 28, 2020, 11:00 AM
OnePlus Nord's latest update focuses on gaming features
OnePlus Nord is getting another OxygenOS update, and judging from the released changelog, it focuses on gaming features. Although it doesn't bring anything revolutionary into the mix, OxygenOS 10.5.9 update paves the way to even more improvements meant to further enhance users' gaming experience.

For example, a new gaming toolbox has been added to make it easier to switch to Fnatic mode, as well as a quick reply feature for those using WhatsApp. You can find the full list of new features and improvements below:

System
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.10
  • Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Game Space
  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only heads up and block just for your immersive gaming experience
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Whatsapp and INS (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added miss-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out

Bluetooth
  • Improved Bluetooth connection stability

Network
  • Improved network stability

The update is rolling out worldwide except for the European countries where OxygenOS 10.5.9 will arrive slightly later. It's important to mention that this is a staged rollout, so it might take a few days to reach all OnePlus Nord devices out there.

