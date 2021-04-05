Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

OnePlus 9/Pro latest update adds more improvements, fixes issues

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
Apr 05, 2021, 2:59 PM
OnePlus 9/Pro latest update adds more improvements, fixes issues
OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro users have been hit with a first major update over the weekend, which fixed a lot of issues and even added a couple of improvements. But it looks like OnePlus had something to add that didn't make it in the first update, so they're now pushing out another one that will most likely not be the last to bring improvements to its new flagships.

OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 is available for all three versions of the phones – India, Europe, and North America (Global), and brings the following changes:

System
  • Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera
  • Improved the shooting and recording experience

Network
  • Improved the stability of telecommunication functions
  • Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability

Those who managed to score an OnePlus 9/Pro already should notice battery life improvements and better camera pictures. The OTA (over-the-air) is incremental, so while it's not available to a small percentage of users, a broader rollout will bring it to a wider audience in just a few days.

