OnePlus 9/Pro latest update adds more improvements, fixes issues
System
- Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
Camera
- Improved the shooting and recording experience
Network
- Improved the stability of telecommunication functions
- Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability
Those who managed to score an OnePlus 9/Pro already should notice battery life improvements and better camera pictures. The OTA (over-the-air) is incremental, so while it's not available to a small percentage of users, a broader rollout will bring it to a wider audience in just a few days.