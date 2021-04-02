OnePlus 9/Pro major update adds a bucketload of improvements, fixes
Although the update doesn't bring any new features, there are at least a dozen improvements and fixes that will certainly enhance user experience. The changes included in the update are available for everyone, regardless of the region where they bought their phone.
- Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
- Improved WhatsApp's video clarity when giving video calls
- Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG
- Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device
- Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar
- Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games
- Fixed known issues and improved system stability
- Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
- Updated GMS package to 2021.02
Dark Mode
- Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode
Camera
- Improved the sharpness, noise, and white balance of the rear camera
- Improved the white balance performance of the front camera
- Improved the zoom performance
- Improved the camera stability
Since these updates are rolled out in waves, OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 will surely not be available to all OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users at the same, but we suspect it won't take more than a few days to expand globally.