Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 9/Pro major update adds a bucketload of improvements, fixes

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 02, 2021, 12:41 PM
OnePlus 9/Pro major update adds a bucketload of improvements, fixes
The first major update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro coincides with the day that open sales for the flagships kick off in the United States. Those who already have one of those can now download the OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 update that OnePlus is now rolling out globally.

Although the update doesn't bring any new features, there are at least a dozen improvements and fixes that will certainly enhance user experience. The changes included in the update are available for everyone, regardless of the region where they bought their phone.

System
  • Improved the charging stability to provide a better user experience
  • Improved WhatsApp's video clarity when giving video calls
  • Improved the vibrating performance of games such as Call of Duty and PUBG
  • Fixed the issue that the time of Last Full Charge is reset after restarting the device
  • Fixed the issue that the icon showing low battery is not displayed in the status bar
  • Fixed the small probability issue that the device may restart when playing games
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.03
  • Updated GMS package to 2021.02

Dark Mode
  • Fixed the issue that the navigation bar of split-screen apps might not be adapted to Dark Mode

Camera
  • Improved the sharpness, noise, and white balance of the rear camera
  • Improved the white balance performance of the front camera
  • Improved the zoom performance
  • Improved the camera stability

Since these updates are rolled out in waves, OxygenOS 11.2.2.2 will surely not be available to all OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users at the same, but we suspect it won't take more than a few days to expand globally.

