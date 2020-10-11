Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 11, 2020, 3:54 PM
OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
OnePlus is quite the champion when it comes to software updates. The Chinese company is one of the first phone manufacturers to provide customers with Google's newly released Android 11 update.

If you've bought an OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro, you'll be pleased to know that the OxygenOS11 based on Android is now rolling out to both these phones. The update brings a bunch of improvements that go beyond visual changes. OnePlus has already published a list that contains some of the most important new features and enhancements included in the update, but as you can imagine, these aren't all.

System
  • Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.
  • Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.
  • Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space
  • Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.
  • Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
  • Newly added miss-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display
  • Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)
  • Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
  • Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode
  • Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
  • Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode
  • Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.
  • Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery
  • Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and videos in storage.
  • Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others
  • The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -"Widget" - "Settings" - Select the widget.

OnePlus rolled out an OxygenOS11 based on the Android 11 beta update back in June, so we assume the company had enough time to thoroughly test it before release. There are a couple of things that you should know before installing the update. First off, make sure that your phone's battery is above 30% and that you have at least 3GB of available storage space. Secondly, this is a staged rollout, so it might take about a week for the update to reach everyone.

In other news, OnePlus announced that in addition to OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8, OxygenOS11 based on Android 11 will be released for OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord.

Related phones

8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$578 Amazon $500 Ebay $800 Verison
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11
8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$870 Amazon $830 Ebay
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPhone SE 2020: Long-Term Review
Popular stories
Newest AirPods Studio leak hints at $599 price, no announcement Tuesday
Popular stories
Check out the OnePlus 8T 5G in Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver
Popular stories
Huge leak clarifies Apple's iPhone 12 5G release schedule and pricing plans

Popular stories

Popular stories
Survey reveals strong interest in iPhone 12 from Android users but not because of the phone itself
Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
App Store grossed nearly twice as much as the Google Play Store during Q3
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless