OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro receiving OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11
- Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.
- Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.
- Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.
Game Space
- Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.
- Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
- Newly added miss-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.
Ambient Display
- Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)
- Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
Dark Mode
- Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
- Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)
Zen Mode
- Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.
- Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.
Gallery
- Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and videos in storage.
- Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.
Others
- The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -"Widget" - "Settings" - Select the widget.
OnePlus rolled out an OxygenOS11 based on the Android 11 beta update back in June, so we assume the company had enough time to thoroughly test it before release. There are a couple of things that you should know before installing the update. First off, make sure that your phone's battery is above 30% and that you have at least 3GB of available storage space. Secondly, this is a staged rollout, so it might take about a week for the update to reach everyone.
In other news, OnePlus announced that in addition to OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8, OxygenOS11 based on Android 11 will be released for OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord.