OnePlus 12 spotted in the wild

As we have been hearing for some time now, the OnePlus 12 will have the brightest display of them all, edging out other top phones of 2023





The phone sports a 6.82-inch 8T LTPO OLED screen. It's a BOE-made display with a resolution of 1,440 x 3,168 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. More interestingly, it has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits in auto mode, beating out the Pixel 8 Pro which has a 2,400 nits screen. In manual mode, it can go as high as 1,722 nits.





Today's leak has also revealed that DisplayMate, which is an industry standard for optimizing, testing, and comparing screens, has awarded an A+ certification to the phone for its impressive brightness and color accuracy. It has an average Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) value of 0.35.





JNCD tells us how close or different the colors seen on a screen are from what the human eye considers normal. A difference of less than 1 indicates that the colors look so similar that our eyes can't tell the difference.









Moving on, the OnePlus 12's screen also features Oppo’s P1 display chip as well as 2,160Hz PWM dimming for eye protection.









The phone is rumored to be released in international markets on January 24.