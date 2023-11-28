OnePlus exec raves over the OnePlus 12 while revealing some of its interesting features



The OnePlus 10T skipped the Alert Slider but the popular feature returned on the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 11 didn't support wireless charging but OnePlus China president Li Jie confirmed on Weibo (via AndroidAuthority ) that the OnePlus 12 will support wireless charging. And there is much more posted by the executive who said that his goal is to make the performance of the OnePlus 12 surpass the Pro version of all other phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.





Li said that he had a little secret to tell. "For this product, we have invested the greatest sincerity and efforts in OnePlus history. After more than a year of definition, selection, and technical research, we have spent a lot of time adjusting, polishing, and optimizing just to create the ultimate product power. I have recently been criticized by users for being too slow to launch," Li stated. "Today, I can finally report to you with pride: OnePlus 12 has achieved its product power goal...and its product power can surpass all Pro models." Li said that he had a little secret to tell. "For this product, we have invested the greatest sincerity and efforts in OnePlus history. After more than a year of definition, selection, and technical research, we have spent a lot of time adjusting, polishing, and optimizing just to create the ultimate product power. I have recently been criticized by users for being too slow to launch," Li stated. "Today, I can finally report to you with pride: OnePlus 12 has achieved its product power goal...and its product power can surpass all Pro models."





The president of OnePlus China says that when it comes to hardware, the OnePlus 12 doesn't hold back starting with what the executive calls the record-breaking performance of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 application processor. He also mentions the 50MP primary camera on the OnePlus 12 that will be backed by the Sony LYT-808 one-inch image sensor. And Li also takes note of the "supercomputing platform" technology which he writes has never been seen before in the industry.









The post also discusses the "new generation of super light and shadow imaging system" that Hasselblad is creating for the phone. Thanks to the huge R&D outlays, OnePlus improved what Li calls the "invisible" experiences of the OnePlus 12 including vibration and haptics, an IR blaster, the touchscreen, the signal strength, the fingerprint scanner, and more.





He lists other features including the periscope camera, wireless charging (which we already mentioned), and rain water touch allowing the screen to be accurately used in the rain and when wet. He says that all of these matters, which "users are very concerned about" are now "all in place."





The executive calls the OnePlus 12 "A product of extraordinary significance, embodying OnePlus' exploration, growth, and persistence in flagship products over the past ten years." And he might be a wee bit biased, but the executive says that "The OnePlus 12's strength surpasses all products in the same category, and its surprises exceed your expectation and imagination. Its experience surpasses other recently released Pro products."



