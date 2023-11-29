OnePlus 12 camera unveiled: can this beat Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra?

OnePlus 12 main camera samples

“In mobile photography, the most difficult thing to deal with is the texture of "light and shadow". Due to the "collaborative design of optical devices and algorithms", the Sony LYT-808 has been jointly developed based on the "Super Light and Shadow Image Engine" algorithm from the very beginning. With the blessing of Hasselblad's natural colors, this algorithm has been developed to the extreme.”

OnePlus 12 ultrawide camera samples

OnePlus 12 periscope telephoto camera samples









Is the OnePlus 12 the new camera phone to beat?



It's too early to say! We're looking at an official launch on December 5th, and expecting the phone to spread out globally early next year. We'll have to wait and test it ourselves to confirm the prowess of the new camera system but so far it looks pretty impressive.



