OnePlus 12 camera unveiled: can this beat Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra?
With most of the big launches behinds us, the one left and the one that we're pretty excited about is that of the OnePlus 12, the next flagship killer from OnePlus. The Chinese company made sure to tease the phone well during the past couple of weeks, showing the design, specs and some of the camera features of the OnePlus 12.
According to the latest information, the main under the wide lens camera of the OnePlus 12 is a new, jointly-developed 50MP Sony LY-808 sensor. The collaboration between OnePlus and Sony, and here's what Li Jie has to say about this joint effort:
“In mobile photography, the most difficult thing to deal with is the texture of "light and shadow". Due to the "collaborative design of optical devices and algorithms", the Sony LYT-808 has been jointly developed based on the "Super Light and Shadow Image Engine" algorithm from the very beginning. With the blessing of Hasselblad's natural colors, this algorithm has been developed to the extreme.”
Now for the samples. We all know that official samples are a bit of a strange animal, they're often shot in a very controlled manner, and we're seeing the best couple of shots out of who knows how many, hundreds, maybe thousands? That being said, the images taken with the Lytia sensor and the Hasselblad lens look rather good.
At 23mm equivalent focal length and f/1.6 aperture, things are looking very detailed with balanced colors and a good amount of natural bokeh effect thanks to the wide aperture. The dynamic range also seems very good, according to OnePlus it's a new Super Light and Shadow Engine, and it's doing it's work without making shots look unnatural and oversaturated.
The ultrawide camera of the OnePlus 12 uses a Sony IMX581 sensor under a lens with f/2.2 aperture and 14mm focal length. If you compare the images with those above shot with the main sensor, the difference is obvious. The ultrawides don't have the same dynamic range and detail as the ones shot with the main camera.
The ultrawide is clearly not the star of the show in the OnePlus 12 camera, and the sole count of the image samples speaks for itself. We have only three ultrawide images to look at, and even though they're pretty decent, there's nothing to write home about.
The telephoto camera inside the OnePlus 12 deserves more attention (and gets it thanks to dozens of samples, shared by OnePlus). The sensor inder this periscope system is believed to be one OmniVision OV64B 64MP and here's what Li Jie said about it:
Due to the advantages of 6400W high pixels and large sole, it can produce clear images and exquisite composition without disturbing the wonderful moments in the distance! Whether it's eyelashes, hair, snowy mountains, architectural details... you can all see the beauty in the distance.
This periscope system has 6x optical zoom capabilities, resulting in 140mm focal length shots. The images look pretty impressive, especially using the phone's Professional Hasselblad Portrait mode at 70mm. We'll let the images speak for themselves.
It's too early to say! We're looking at an official launch on December 5th, and expecting the phone to spread out globally early next year. We'll have to wait and test it ourselves to confirm the prowess of the new camera system but so far it looks pretty impressive.
Tell us what you think in the comments below!
Now, the president of the company Li Jie Louis has shared samples from the camera of the OnePlus 12 on the Chinese Weibo network. Alongside these samples we also have a confirmation about the main sensor in the phone, it will be Sony's new Lytia sensor, jointly developed with OnePlus.
OnePlus 12 main camera samples
According to the latest information, the main under the wide lens camera of the OnePlus 12 is a new, jointly-developed 50MP Sony LY-808 sensor. The collaboration between OnePlus and Sony, and here's what Li Jie has to say about this joint effort:
“In mobile photography, the most difficult thing to deal with is the texture of "light and shadow". Due to the "collaborative design of optical devices and algorithms", the Sony LYT-808 has been jointly developed based on the "Super Light and Shadow Image Engine" algorithm from the very beginning. With the blessing of Hasselblad's natural colors, this algorithm has been developed to the extreme.”
This sensor uses Sony's patented dual-layer transistor-pixel design, known from the Exmor T sensor in the Xperia 1 Mark V. It cleverly separates and rearranges the photodiode and transistor so the pixel effectively has more surface area for catching more light.
Now for the samples. We all know that official samples are a bit of a strange animal, they're often shot in a very controlled manner, and we're seeing the best couple of shots out of who knows how many, hundreds, maybe thousands? That being said, the images taken with the Lytia sensor and the Hasselblad lens look rather good.
At 23mm equivalent focal length and f/1.6 aperture, things are looking very detailed with balanced colors and a good amount of natural bokeh effect thanks to the wide aperture. The dynamic range also seems very good, according to OnePlus it's a new Super Light and Shadow Engine, and it's doing it's work without making shots look unnatural and oversaturated.
OnePlus 12 ultrawide camera samples
The ultrawide camera of the OnePlus 12 uses a Sony IMX581 sensor under a lens with f/2.2 aperture and 14mm focal length. If you compare the images with those above shot with the main sensor, the difference is obvious. The ultrawides don't have the same dynamic range and detail as the ones shot with the main camera.
The ultrawide is clearly not the star of the show in the OnePlus 12 camera, and the sole count of the image samples speaks for itself. We have only three ultrawide images to look at, and even though they're pretty decent, there's nothing to write home about.
OnePlus 12 periscope telephoto camera samples
The telephoto camera inside the OnePlus 12 deserves more attention (and gets it thanks to dozens of samples, shared by OnePlus). The sensor inder this periscope system is believed to be one OmniVision OV64B 64MP and here's what Li Jie said about it:
Due to the advantages of 6400W high pixels and large sole, it can produce clear images and exquisite composition without disturbing the wonderful moments in the distance! Whether it's eyelashes, hair, snowy mountains, architectural details... you can all see the beauty in the distance.
This periscope system has 6x optical zoom capabilities, resulting in 140mm focal length shots. The images look pretty impressive, especially using the phone's Professional Hasselblad Portrait mode at 70mm. We'll let the images speak for themselves.
Is the OnePlus 12 the new camera phone to beat?
It's too early to say! We're looking at an official launch on December 5th, and expecting the phone to spread out globally early next year. We'll have to wait and test it ourselves to confirm the prowess of the new camera system but so far it looks pretty impressive.
Tell us what you think in the comments below!
Things that are NOT allowed: