OnePlus 12 to debut in China on the company's 10th anniversary next month

It was previously expected that the OnePlus 12 would debut early next year. However, it looks like the company has shifted gears to reveal its next flagship at its anniversary.



It is said that the OnePlus 12 will feature the same main camera sensor as the recently unveiled OnePlus Open. Utilizing the innovative Sony LYT-T808 camera sensor, known for its unique pixel architecture, the OnePlus 12 aims to capture more light and deliver superior dynamics, especially in challenging low-light conditions.



Leaked details suggest the OnePlus 12 will boast a QHD+ 6.82-inch display, an upgrade from its predecessor, the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch screen. Rumors also circulate about the device potentially claiming the title of the brightest display on a US-sold smartphone, reaching around 2,600 nits.



As for the budget-friendly OnePlus Ace 3, anticipated to launch alongside the OnePlus 12, it's expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Featuring a 6.74-inch OLED display boasting 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it packs a substantial 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. Interestingly, there's speculation that the OnePlus Ace 3 might be rebranded as the OnePlus 12R for the global market.



But the lineup may not stop there. Recent certification from India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hints at the imminent production of the OnePlus Watch 2. Previous rumors hinted at an early 2024 launch, possibly along with the OnePlus 12, so we might see it on December 4, too.



Following its debut in China, the OnePlus 12 is expected to hit the global market in January 2024, aligning with OnePlus' historical release patterns. The OnePlus 11, for instance, launched in China in January 2023 and reached the global market in February of the same year. Similarly, the OnePlus 10 Pro debuted in January 2022 and globally released in March of the same year.