New Nokia 5.3 leak reveals key specs and other details
Buyers will gain access to a 6.6-inch display complete with thin side bezels and a waterdrop-like notch, although a thicker chin is also to be expected. The panel looks set to be coupled with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor.
Speaking of cameras, the Nokia 5.3 is going to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. It’ll consist of a 16-megapixel primary shooter, two unspecified 8-megapixel snappers, and a 5-megapixel alternative that likely acts as a depth sensor.
Powering the smartphone was originally expected to be the Snapdragon 632, a chipset previously used inside Motorola’s Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus. But the latest information suggests HMD Global has instead selected the Snapdragon 665 for the Nokia 5.3.
The entry-level model will also bring 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage to the tablet. However, pricier variants with 4/64GB and 6/64GB configurations are to be expected too.
Last on the list of features is a 4,000mAh battery that’ll probably support some kind of fast charging. Like virtually every other Nokia smartphone, stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program is to be expected.
NokiaPowerUser says the Nokia 5.3 will be available in Charcoal and Cyan at launch, with a mystery third color planned for a later date.
