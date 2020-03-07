Nokia Android

New Nokia 5.3 leak reveals key specs and other details

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 07, 2020, 9:00 AM
With less than two weeks to go until HMD Global takes to the stage in London to unveil its latest smartphones, the folks over at NokiaPowerUser have obtained a bunch of information about the upcoming Nokia 5.1 successor.

To avoid any confusion regarding the age of the smartphone, the marketing name has reportedly been changed from Nokia 5.2 to Nokia 5.3. It should be available shortly after the March 19 with a retail price of around $180, which could translate to €169 in Europe.

Buyers will gain access to a 6.6-inch display complete with thin side bezels and a waterdrop-like notch, although a thicker chin is also to be expected. The panel looks set to be coupled with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. 

Speaking of cameras, the Nokia 5.3 is going to feature a quad-camera setup on the back. It’ll consist of a 16-megapixel primary shooter, two unspecified 8-megapixel snappers, and a 5-megapixel alternative that likely acts as a depth sensor. 

Powering the smartphone was originally expected to be the Snapdragon 632, a chipset previously used inside Motorola’s Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus. But the latest information suggests HMD Global has instead selected the Snapdragon 665 for the Nokia 5.3.

The entry-level model will also bring 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage to the tablet. However, pricier variants with 4/64GB and 6/64GB configurations are to be expected too.

Last on the list of features is a 4,000mAh battery that’ll probably support some kind of fast charging. Like virtually every other Nokia smartphone, stock Android 10 as part of the Android One program is to be expected.

NokiaPowerUser says the Nokia 5.3 will be available in Charcoal and Cyan at launch, with a mystery third color planned for a later date.

1 Comment

Zylam
Reply

1. Zylam

Posts: 1831; Member since: Oct 20, 2010

My man Joshua, great article, just a bit of a typo near the end when you say tablet instead of phone! Were you thinking of buying a tablet or just excited for new tablets to come :D Looking forward to the Tab 6 lite myself!

posted on 38 min ago

