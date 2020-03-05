Nokia Android 5G

The first Nokia 5G smartphone will star in the next Bond movie

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 05, 2020, 1:05 PM
The first Nokia 5G smartphone will star in the next Bond movie
The next Bond movie will no longer feature a Sony flagship, which isn't surprising considering the Japanese company no longer owns the franchise. No Time To Die, initially scheduled to premiere in April, will feature HMD Global's first-ever Nokia 5G smartphone.

The announcement includes two other Nokia phones that will appear in the upcoming movie: Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 3310. HMD's Nokia flagship smartphone will be officially unveiled on March 19, but a 90-second commercial showing the device will air on March 8.

In the press release (via NPU), HMD Global mentions that its 5G-enabled flagship will be used by the new 00 agent played by Lashana Lynch, who will also star in the upcoming commercial. Even so, it looks like Lynch is more excited to use the Nokia 3310.

My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the ’90s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it’s exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand.

We do not know if Craig Daniel will actually use the Nokia 5G smartphone in the movie since the press release only mentions Agent Nomi. No Time to Die has been recently delayed until November 12 due to coronavirus fears.

4 Comments

Elvis358
Reply

3. Elvis358

Posts: 312; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

R.I.P sony phones in Bond movies.

posted on 54 min ago

Publicglutton
Reply

2. Publicglutton

Posts: 6; Member since: Feb 28, 2014

Who the f%$* is " Craig Daniel" or was that your attempt at funny?

posted on 57 min ago

hjl2345
Reply

1. hjl2345

Posts: 138; Member since: Aug 11, 2018

I think I remeber during Spectre, they used the Xperia Z5 in Bond films. Not sure how much it had in terms of marketing the phone but really cool none the less.

posted on 1 hour ago

Elvis358
Reply

4. Elvis358

Posts: 312; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

They did. I think there was some backlash from Craig about using Sony z5. I think he wanted a better phone. But I'm not sure whether I remember correctly !

posted on 53 min ago

