The first Nokia 5G smartphone will star in the next Bond movie
In the press release (via NPU), HMD Global mentions that its 5G-enabled flagship will be used by the new 00 agent played by Lashana Lynch, who will also star in the upcoming commercial. Even so, it looks like Lynch is more excited to use the Nokia 3310.
My first phone was actually a Nokia 3210 when I was about ten years old. In retrospect, it was my smartphone of the ’90s. Being able to change the buttons and faces, whilst playing Snake blew my mind! So, after seeing how much Nokia smartphones have evolved over the years from my childhood to now, it’s exciting to play Nomi who helps unveil a new smartphone for this iconic brand.
We do not know if Craig Daniel will actually use the Nokia 5G smartphone in the movie since the press release only mentions Agent Nomi. No Time to Die has been recently delayed until November 12 due to coronavirus fears.
