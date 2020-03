The first Nokia 5G smartphone will star in the next Bond movie

We do not know if Craig Daniel will actually use the Nokia 5G smartphone in the movie since the press release only mentions Agent Nomi. No Time to Die has been recently delayed until November 12 due to coronavirus fears.

The next Bond movie will no longer feature a Sony flagship, which isn't surprising considering the Japanese company no longer owns the franchise. No Time To Die, initially scheduled to premiere in April, will feature HMD Global's first-ever Nokia 5G smartphone The announcement includes two other Nokia phones that will appear in the upcoming movie: Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 3310 . HMD's Nokia flagship smartphone will be officially unveiled on March 19 , but a 90-second commercial showing the device will air on March 8.In the press release (via NPU ), HMD Global mentions that its 5G-enabled flagship will be used by the new 00 agent played by Lashana Lynch, who will also star in the upcoming commercial. Even so, it looks like Lynch is more excited to use the Nokia 3310