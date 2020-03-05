Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, more
iPhone 12 Pro concept render
The iPhone 12 Pro is expected to feature minimal external design changes, the only exception being a redesigned stainless-steel frame. But if a new report by EverythingApplePro is to be believed, Apple could be planning some important hardware updates.
64MP cameras and hopefully better zoom
One of the biggest upgrades on the iPhone 11 Pro was the triple-camera setup. It introduced an ultra-wide-angle shooter and supported Night Mode, a common feature on rival flagships but one that had never been seen on an iPhone before.
Tipster Max Weinbach says Apple has developed prototype devices with 64-megapixel rear cameras. The company could, of course, scrap the setup ahead of launch, but the move ultimately suggests it’s aiming to improve zoom capabilities.
But rather than adopting a periscope-like lens, Apple is probably going to follow in the footsteps of Google by relying heavily on software and, in this case, digital cropping.
Speaking of zoom, Weinbach believes Apple will expand Night Mode to the telephoto camera on the iPhone 12 Pro. The company is also looking to add support for the ultra-wide-angle shooter and selfie sensor, although there are some software issues at the moment.
To ensure the results are impressive, Apple is reportedly planning to increase the aperture of the ultra-wide-angle camera by around 35% to f/1.6. This will allow the sensor to capture significantly more light.
As has been reported countless times before, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will support 5G networks as standard. Verizon is keen to capitalize on this and has apparently asked Apple to develop an exclusive iPhone 12 Pro variant with a black frame, red glass, and a black Apple logo. However, Max Weinbach does warn it's very unlikely to happen.
One of the downsides to 5G network support is a dramatic increase in battery drain. To offset this, Apple is going to include a 4,400mAh battery inside the iPhone 12 Pro Max, up from the 3,969mAh cell featured inside the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
The controversial iPhone X notch is currently in its third year and, despite calls from some loyal fans, it looks like Apple is planning to use the feature for a fourth year with the iPhone 12 series.
Night Mode for every camera and other upgrades
There’s no word yet on the introduction of optical image stabilization for the lens, but an improved focal length is currently expected. It should enable a new macro mode that allows you to get 2.2cm closer to an object than currently possible.
Last on the list of new camera features is an improved version of Smart HDR. The sources are referring to it as Smart XDR, but the final branding will likely be different.
A bigger battery to offset the effects of 5G
Apple's working on removing the notch, but not this year
According to the source of today’s information, though, it's hard at work on a series of periscope lenses that would allow Face ID to be implemented within the top bezel. That, in turn, would be the end of the notch.
Ben Geskin previously claimed Apple was working on iPhone 12 Pro prototypes with Face ID incorporated into the top bezels. These may have used the aforementioned periscope system, but it now seems like the setup will be introduced on future devices instead.
2 Comments
2. teydemirtu
Posts: 6; Member since: 7 min ago
posted on 5 min ago 0
1. Sarkirssian
Posts: 23; Member since: Oct 01, 2019
posted on 8 min ago 0
