The Nokia 8.2 5G could finally be near as March 19 event is announced
The Nokia 7.2
The company behind modern Nokia-branded smartphones, HMD Global, was forced to pull out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. It promised to share details about new plans soon and today that has finally happened.
HMD Global has scheduled a press conference in London on Thursday, March 19. The company has shared no details in regards to which products it will be announcing on the big day, but Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said it has “something very special lined up.”
There are countless rumors pointing towards the debut of the Nokia 8.2 5G, which may instead be marketed as the Nokia 8.3. It's expected to feature an all-screen design in addition to the powerful Snapdragon 765 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and stock Android 10.
Other features will apparently include a 64-megapixel selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack. As for pricing, reports suggest it could be priced as low as €495 in Europe.
Accompanying this smartphone looks set to be the budget Nokia 5.2 (or Nokia 5.3) that’s expected to cost €169. Reports suggest it’ll feature a notched display coupled with the decent Snapdragon 632 chipset, 64GB of storage, and an impressive 6GB of RAM.
Completing the list of devices on March 19 should be the low-end Nokia 1.3. It could boast a 6-inch LCD screen paired with slim bezels and a notch.
Also expected is a MediaTek chipset, 1GB of RAM, and just 8GB of storage. On the software side of things, Android 10 (Go Edition) should ensure an acceptable experience.
There are countless rumors pointing towards the debut of the Nokia 8.2 5G, which may instead be marketed as the Nokia 8.3. It's expected to feature an all-screen design in addition to the powerful Snapdragon 765 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and stock Android 10.
Accompanying this smartphone looks set to be the budget Nokia 5.2 (or Nokia 5.3) that’s expected to cost €169. Reports suggest it’ll feature a notched display coupled with the decent Snapdragon 632 chipset, 64GB of storage, and an impressive 6GB of RAM.
Completing the list of devices on March 19 should be the low-end Nokia 1.3. It could boast a 6-inch LCD screen paired with slim bezels and a notch.
Also expected is a MediaTek chipset, 1GB of RAM, and just 8GB of storage. On the software side of things, Android 10 (Go Edition) should ensure an acceptable experience.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):