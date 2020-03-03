Nokia Android 5G

The Nokia 8.2 5G could finally be near as March 19 event is announced

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Mar 03, 2020, 6:16 AM
The Nokia 8.2 5G could finally be near as March 19 event is announced

The company behind modern Nokia-branded smartphones, HMD Global, was forced to pull out of MWC 2020 in Barcelona because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. It promised to share details about new plans soon and today that has finally happened.

HMD Global has scheduled a press conference in London on Thursday, March 19. The company has shared no details in regards to which products it will be announcing on the big day, but Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said it has “something very special lined up.”

There are countless rumors pointing towards the debut of the Nokia 8.2 5G, which may instead be marketed as the Nokia 8.3. It's expected to feature an all-screen design in addition to the powerful Snapdragon 765 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and stock Android 10.

Other features will apparently include a 64-megapixel selfie camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a headphone jack. As for pricing, reports suggest it could be priced as low as €495 in Europe.

Accompanying this smartphone looks set to be the budget Nokia 5.2 (or Nokia 5.3) that’s expected to cost €169. Reports suggest it’ll feature a notched display coupled with the decent Snapdragon 632 chipset, 64GB of storage, and an impressive 6GB of RAM.

Completing the list of devices on March 19 should be the low-end Nokia 1.3. It could boast a 6-inch LCD screen paired with slim bezels and a notch.

Also expected is a MediaTek chipset, 1GB of RAM, and just 8GB of storage. On the software side of things, Android 10 (Go Edition) should ensure an acceptable experience.

We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
featured
featured
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
3 hours ago, by Adrian Diaconescu
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
featured
featured
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
yesterday, 9:08 AM, by Preslav Kateliev
US-bound Samsung Galaxy A21 leaks with quad-camera setup, Infinity-O display
US-bound Samsung Galaxy A21 leaks with quad-camera setup, Infinity-O display
yesterday, 11:56 AM, by Joshua Swingle
See how one concept of the Nokia 9.2 handles the rear-camera setup
See how one concept of the Nokia 9.2 handles the rear-camera setup
2 days ago, 1:23 PM, by Alan Friedman

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
We may finally know exactly when the OnePlus 8 series will be announced
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review: 5 days later
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Zoom battle: Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max: clash of the titans
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Review
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 10+ (5G)
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet
Galaxy S20 sales get off to a very slow start, but Samsung shouldn't panic just yet

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
T-Mobile is preparing a price hike that (probably) has nothing to do with the Sprint merger
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
Report claims that T-Mobile has laid off some employees just weeks from the finish line
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
T-Mobile just can't stop mocking Verizon (aka Verwhyzon) over its 5G shenanigans
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
Google has to change something after the Pixel 4 flop, but THAT Pixel 5 design ain't it
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
The Play Store is getting this major feature at last
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless