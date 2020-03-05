The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders
The new smartphone is set to be marketed as the Motorola Edge+ and new renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer and PriceBaba explain why.
A waterfall display with a tiny punch hole
In a serious attempt to differentiate itself from the increasingly generic crowd, the Motorola Edge+ features a large waterfall display complete with very pronounced curves on either side, hence the unique name, and impressively thin bezels which even include a small chin.
Most smartphone brands competing in the flagship segment this year are expected to adopt punch-hole selfie camera implementations on their devices and Motorola will be no different. But if these CAD-based renders are anything to go by, the cut out could be so small that it's barely noticeable.
Thanks to the slim bezels and curved edges, the Motorola Edge+ reportedly measures in at just 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm. To compare, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ stands at 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm and the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro lands at 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm.
Three rear cameras and LED lighting around the logo
Turning the smartphone over reveals a triple-camera setup positioned in the top-left corner of the glass panel. It's paired with a dual-LED flash and a couple of noise canceling microphones alongside what seems to be a laser autofocus system.
Also present on the back is the Motorola batwing logo, which is surrounded by an LED that probably doubles as a notification indicator.
This story is developing...
