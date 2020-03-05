The flagship Motorola Edge+ 5G looks stunning in these leaked renders



The new smartphone is set to be marketed as the Motorola Edge+ and new renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer and PriceBaba explain why.

A waterfall display with a tiny punch hole



In a serious attempt to differentiate itself from the increasingly generic crowd, the Motorola Edge+ features a large waterfall display complete with very pronounced curves on either side, hence the unique name, and impressively thin bezels which even include a small chin.





Steve Hemmerstoffer believes the display measures in somewhere between 6.5-inches and 6.8-inches, which coincides perfectly with reports of a 6.67-inch screen. A Full-HD+ resolution alongside a smooth 90Hz refresh rate has also been tipped, although Hemmerstoffer hasn't corroborated these details.





Most smartphone brands competing in the flagship segment this year are expected to adopt punch-hole selfie camera implementations on their devices and Motorola will be no different. But if these CAD-based renders are anything to go by, the cut out could be so small that it's barely noticeable.





Thanks to the slim bezels and curved edges, the Motorola Edge+ reportedly measures in at just 161.1 x 71.3 x 9.5mm. To compare, the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20+ stands at 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8 mm and the 6.67-inch OnePlus 7T Pro lands at 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm.

Three rear cameras and LED lighting around the logo

Turning the smartphone over reveals a triple-camera setup positioned in the top-left corner of the glass panel. It's paired with a dual-LED flash and a couple of noise canceling microphones alongside what seems to be a laser autofocus system.

Also present on the back is the Motorola batwing logo, which is surrounded by an LED that probably doubles as a notification indicator.





Motorola exited the flagship smartphone segment two years ago following the huge failure that was the Moto Z2 Force. But with 5G connectivity sparking interest among consumers, the Lenovo-owned company has spotted an opportunity to re-enter the market.