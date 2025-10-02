Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

New iPadOS 26 bug makes it impossible to type on iPad mini floating keyboard

Another day, another bug related to Apple's new iOS and iPadOS 26 launch.

By
2comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Software updates iPad
New iPadOS 26 bug makes it impossible to type on iPad mini floating keyboard
By now, we have stopped counting the bugs we encounter with the new Liquid Glass redesign, but this one we just could not ignore.

It is now practically impossible to type using the floating keyboard on the latest iPad Mini 7th generation.

In certain apps like the App Store, the floating keyboard would just jiggle all the time, making it impossible to type. The issue is not spread to all the apps, but it is pretty infuriating in the ones that it happens.


Video Thumbnail


Certain actions on the keyboard are also broken — for example, trying to long press on the "." key to get the shortcut website extensions such as ".com", ".net", etc, they keyboard would zoom in, and it's again impossible to make a selection.

Video Thumbnail

This is our second most-annoying bug with Apple's latest releases. The biggest issue we have encountered is AirDrop not working at all between an iPhone 17 series phone and a MacBook (imagine trying to download hundreds of videos and photo samples for our reviews).

Multiple people on our team are also reporting big slowdowns in performance on their MacBooks with the MacOS Tahoe update, with the fans on MacBook Pro starting to work with just the browser open or MacBook Airs working much slower after the update.

Here is to hoping Apple can fix those issues sooner rather than later.

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
COMMENTS (2)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

New iPadOS 26 bug makes it impossible to type on iPad mini floating keyboard

by Victor Hristov

Galaxy S26 is coming: 8 biggest potential changes to expect in 2026

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2

YouTube is testing a new design on mobile, and you’ll either love or hate it

by Ilia Temelkov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free [UPDATED]
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
T-Mobile pulls another Re-carrier move
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
Android Auto just got way smarter – and safer for your drives
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile may soon operate very differently
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo

Latest News

T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile whips out a forgotten tactic to make some of you pay more
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
T-Mobile announces big news as T-Satellite now supports "essential" apps
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
I hate the Galaxy S26 Ultra redesign, but I am glad it exists
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Samsung just went all-in on OpenAI's AI future
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
Oura just dropped smart rings in colors that might make you want a second one (and that’s the whole idea)
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
The OnePlus 15 could overshadow every flagship by the end of 2025
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless