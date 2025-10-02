New iPadOS 26 bug makes it impossible to type on iPad mini floating keyboard





It is now practically impossible to type using the floating keyboard on the latest iPad Mini 7th generation.





In certain apps like the App Store, the floating keyboard would just jiggle all the time, making it impossible to type. The issue is not spread to all the apps, but it is pretty infuriating in the ones that it happens.

















Certain actions on the keyboard are also broken — for example, trying to long press on the "." key to get the shortcut website extensions such as ".com", ".net", etc, they keyboard would zoom in, and it's again impossible to make a selection.







This is our second most-annoying bug with Apple's latest releases. The biggest issue we have encountered is AirDrop not working at all between an iPhone 17 series phone and a MacBook (imagine trying to download hundreds of videos and photo samples for our reviews).

Multiple people on our team are also reporting big slowdowns in performance on their MacBooks with the MacOS Tahoe update, with the fans on MacBook Pro starting to work with just the browser open or MacBook Airs working much slower after the update.

Here is to hoping Apple can fix those issues sooner rather than later.



By now, we have stopped counting the bugs we encounter with the new Liquid Glass redesign, but this one we just could not ignore.