Motorola launches the affordable Moto E32s in Europe
Motorola continues to flood the market with entry-level and mid-range phones, although not at the same pace as Samsung. The most recent device introduced by the US-based company is an affordable Android phone equipped with a MediaTek processor, the Moto E32s.
Despite the fact that it’s an entry-level handset, the Moto E32s is quite decent specs-wise. Apart from the MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with either 3 or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, the phone sports a massive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.
For the time being, the Moto E32s will only be available in Europe for just €150, but it’s expected to be launched in other countries later this week, including in India where it should arrive on May 27, and Japan. The Moto E32s is available in two rather dull colors: Slate Gray and Misty Silver.
It’s even got a decent triple camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth. Also, the Moto E32s comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
