 Motorola launches the affordable Moto E32s in Europe - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Motorola launches the affordable Moto E32s in Europe

Motorola
@cosminvasile
Motorola launches the affordable Moto E32s in Europe
Motorola continues to flood the market with entry-level and mid-range phones, although not at the same pace as Samsung. The most recent device introduced by the US-based company is an affordable Android phone equipped with a MediaTek processor, the Moto E32s.

Despite the fact that it’s an entry-level handset, the Moto E32s is quite decent specs-wise. Apart from the MediaTek Helio G37 processor coupled with either 3 or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory, the phone sports a massive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

It’s even got a decent triple camera setup that consists of a 16-megapixel main camera and 2-megapixel cameras for macro and depth. Also, the Moto E32s comes with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera and a large 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

For the time being, the Moto E32s will only be available in Europe for just €150, but it’s expected to be launched in other countries later this week, including in India where it should arrive on May 27, and Japan. The Moto E32s is available in two rather dull colors: Slate Gray and Misty Silver.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M13 high-res renders leaked ahead of launch
Samsung Galaxy M13 high-res renders leaked ahead of launch
"Tap to Pay" rolling out now to U.S. Apple Stores from coast to coast
"Tap to Pay" rolling out now to U.S. Apple Stores from coast to coast
OnePlus 10 Pro update fixes audio and camera issues
OnePlus 10 Pro update fixes audio and camera issues
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease, but it's not all bad news
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 will reportedly still have a crease, but it's not all bad news
Pixel 6 owners complaining about first-party cases warping and turning yellow
Pixel 6 owners complaining about first-party cases warping and turning yellow
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at up to a $450 discount (!!!) right now
Apple's 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 is on sale at up to a $450 discount (!!!) right now

Popular stories

iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
iPhone 14 to be iPhone 13S: Steve Jobs’ masterpiece reaches peak, but Apple makes the Max out of it
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
A powered-off iPhone is hacker's gold, research shows
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
Disney World guest loses Apple Watch on ride leading to $40K in fraudulent credit card charges
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: same old 5G winner further extends lead in new tests
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with huge trade-in discount for the best Android phones
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Skipping Google’s new phones because Pixel 6 gave me Pixelphobia
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless