MediaTek’s new Dimensity 1050 chipset adds mmWave 5G support

Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek has just introduced three new SoCs aimed at the mid-tier market: Dimensity 1050, Dimensity 930, and Helio G99. The most interesting is the Dimensity 1050 since it offers mmWave 5G support, one of the networks mainly used by Verizon in the United States.

More importantly, the new Dimensity 1050 chipset is manufactured by TSMC on a 6nm process. Although that means that it’s one of the smallest smartphone chipsets, it retains the same performance and power consumption of the chipsets built using the 7nm process.

Specs-wise, the Dimensity 1050 chipsets accommodates an octa-core CPU that comprises of two Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.5GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores that run at 2.0GHz, as well as a Mali-G610 MC3 graphics processing unit (GPU).



It’s also important to add that MediaTek’s Dimensity 1050 SoC can seamlessly switch between long-reach sub-6GHz and blazing-fast mmWave 5G connections. On top of that, the chipset can connect to both simultaneously, giving up to 53% faster speeds than other chipsets that can only connect to 4G LTE and mmWave simultaneously.

Finally, the Dimensity 1050 supports FHD+ display up to a 144Hz refresh rate, native 10-bit color HDR support, as well as HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision. MediaTek also confirmed that handset manufacturer can build multi-camera smartphones with main cameras up to 108MP. Thanks to the Imagiq 760 HDR-IPS, smartphones equipped with Dimensity 1050 chipsets will benefit from dual HDR video capture support (it can record on two cameras simultaneously).

According to MediaTek, the first smartphones powered by its new Dimensity 1050 chipsets are expected to arrive sometime in Q3 2022.
