Motorola Edge is getting Android 11 too, but with an older security patch
Apart from that, there shouldn't be any differences between the two updates. For the time being, the Android 11 update was spotted in Brazil only (via TudoEmTechnologia), but there's no doubt Motorola will expand its availability to other regions in the coming weeks.
Anyway, Android 11 brings a host of new features and improvements, including Chat Bubbles, Conversation Notifications, and many more. While we don't know when exactly the update will arrive in the US, it's safe to say that Motorola will first bring it to Europe.