The Motorola Edge+ 5G is several months late to the Android 11 party

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 16, 2021, 1:19 PM
Well, that didn't take long. It was "only" six months ago that Google delivered stable Android 11 updates to a host of its own Pixel smartphones, and Motorola is "already" following suit by kicking off the same over-the-air rollout for the Lenovo-owned brand's latest flagship.

Obvious sarcasm aside, it's certainly disappointing to see the Verizon-exclusive Edge+ 5G make the official jump to the newest version of the world's most popular mobile OS more than four months after Samsung's Galaxy S20 family, as well as less than six months ahead of the presumed Android 12 debut.

In case you're wondering, the 5G-enabled S20 and Edge Plus share Qualcomm's state-of-the-art Snapdragon 865 processor in common, and if you're inclined to lay part of the blame for this painfully tardy update on Big Red, you might want to remember just how quickly the largest US carrier brought Android 11 goodies to a slew of Samsung devices in the last few months

Verizon even promoted the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW from Android 10 to the subsequent OS build several weeks ago, and we can probably all agree LG is anything but a mobile software support champ. It's actually impressive (albeit obviously not in a good way) that Motorola managed to do a worse job than a dying handset manufacturer here, although for what it's worth, a few lower-end and lower-cost Moto-branded phones did score earlier Android 11 updates in select global markets.

That may have made this wait that much harder to endure and understand for owners of the super-premium Motorola Edge+ 5G, many of which were charged the super-premium retail price of $999.99 for their curvy 6.7-inch devices with 90Hz display refresh rate capabilities, 12 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a quad rear-facing camera system including a 108MP primary shooter.

Of course, Motorola and Verizon could have kept you waiting even longer, which seems to be the case for the slightly humbler non-Plus Edge and the even costlier Razr 5G, for instance, so it's perhaps better to focus on the positive and look to install the undoubtedly massive update, February 2021 security patches included, as soon as possible.

Related phones

edge+
Motorola edge+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.7

User Score:

9.0
$1000 Special Verizon $700 Motorola
  • Display 6.7 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 25 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

