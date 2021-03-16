The Motorola Edge+ 5G is several months late to the Android 11 party
Obvious sarcasm aside, it's certainly disappointing to see the Verizon-exclusive Edge+ 5G make the official jump to the newest version of the world's most popular mobile OS more than four months after Samsung's Galaxy S20 family, as well as less than six months ahead of the presumed Android 12 debut.
Verizon even promoted the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW from Android 10 to the subsequent OS build several weeks ago, and we can probably all agree LG is anything but a mobile software support champ. It's actually impressive (albeit obviously not in a good way) that Motorola managed to do a worse job than a dying handset manufacturer here, although for what it's worth, a few lower-end and lower-cost Moto-branded phones did score earlier Android 11 updates in select global markets.
Of course, Motorola and Verizon could have kept you waiting even longer, which seems to be the case for the slightly humbler non-Plus Edge and the even costlier Razr 5G, for instance, so it's perhaps better to focus on the positive and look to install the undoubtedly massive update, February 2021 security patches included, as soon as possible.