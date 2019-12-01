Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Microsoft's Cyber Monday deals continue with 512GB ASUS ROG Phone for $650

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 01, 2019, 1:34 PM
Microsoft, of all electronics' stores, keeps chugging Cyber Monday deals. After revealing what can only be described as a pricing error on the high-end Galaxy Note 10+, as it knocks a full $400 off the unlocked models, now is the time to give an even bigger discount, this time for the gaming Asus ROG Phone

Granted, the price is not really starting from $999, as Microsoft suggests, so the discount is not really $400, or, in the case of the 512GB model, not really $450. Still, at $499.99 for the 128GB model, and $649.99 for the half a terabyte one, these are still some of the best prices out there, undercutting Amazon's own promo that you see below, by a full Benjamin.


 
So, what can you get for $499.99 over at Microsoft? Well, a 6" OLED screen, big 4000mAh battery, and oldie but overclocked and liquid-cooled processor,  plus128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. Not too shabby, and if you spend $650, you will get the cheapest 512GB phone model money can buy. Thanks, Microsoft, for being the unexpected source of nice Cyber Monday deals!

