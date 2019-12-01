Microsoft's Cyber Monday deals continue with 512GB ASUS ROG Phone for $650

Microsoft, of all electronics' stores, keeps chugging Cyber Monday deals
. After revealing what can only be described as a pricing error on the high-end Galaxy Note 10+
, as it knocks a full $400 off the unlocked models, now is the time to give an even bigger discount, this time for the gaming Asus ROG Phone
.
Granted, the price is not really starting from $999, as Microsoft suggests, so the discount is not really $400, or, in the case of the 512GB model, not really $450. Still, at $499.99 for the 128GB model, and $649.99 for the half a terabyte one, these are still some of the best prices out there, undercutting Amazon's own promo that you see below, by a full Benjamin.
So, what can you get for $499.99 over at Microsoft? Well, a 6" OLED screen, big 4000mAh battery, and oldie but overclocked and liquid-cooled processor, plus128GB storage and 8GB of RAM. Not too shabby, and if you spend $650, you will get the cheapest 512GB phone model money can buy. Thanks, Microsoft, for being the unexpected source of nice Cyber Monday deals!
