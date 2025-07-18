My iPhone 17 Pro Max wishlist — 4 things I want to see from this year's top iPhone
The iPhone 17 Pro Max is coming in just a couple of months. Here's what we wish Apple to potentially address with this upgrade.
We are now nearing the launch of the next premium iPhones, the iPhone 17 series, in September. We've heard quite a lot about them from rumors and leaks, but as we all know, Apple can be secretive about its new products, so we may not have heard the full story just yet.
The biggest and baddest phone from the lineup will be the iPhone 17 Pro Max – the best from Apple. This would be the contender to fight the Galaxy S25 Ultra for the title of the best flagship phone, and the Pro Max model is usually the model with the most features.
Alright, this one is a loose thread in Apple's gorgeous iPhone tapestry, and we have not forgotten. And yep, the promise that was left unfulfilled doesn't even sound poetic at this point.
Apple needs to really kick things up a notch with the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Apple Intelligence in order to compensate for the embarrassment it suffered when it couldn't deliver on what was promised.
Apple probably knows this, so that's why it doesn't officially list wired charging speeds in the specs of its phones. During our tests with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we found that when not being used, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could charge at 26W, with a spike of 38W charging when being used for a demanding task (gaming, performance benchmarks).
Still... phones like the OnePlus 13 support 100W wired charging (80W in the U.S.). Other phones by Chinese brands are also rocking astronomical charging speeds. The Asus ROG Phone 9 supports 65W wired charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is also considered somewhat 'slow' compared to those, sports 45W, which is still more than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
And with the bigger rumored battery cell for the 17 Pro Max (could go to 5,000mAh according to rumors), slow charging may become even more of a problem. And in this day and age, it could become a serious annoyance.
This one is somewhat inevitable when we're talking about a huge 6.9-inch phone. The iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs in at 227 grams, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is lighter at 218 grams.
That rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. But whether Cupertino chooses aluminum or titanium, it should do something about the weight of the Pro Max model.
With the rumored bigger battery, this phone may become a tad too heavy to carry as a daily driver. Hopefully, Apple has some trick up its sleeve to ensure the iPhone 17 Pro Max won't feel like a bag of stones.
Also, there's the growing trend of slim and lightweight phones, and Apple should be able to, at least somewhat, match what the industry is doing.
Of course, wishing for all the fancy non-Pro iPhone colors to show up on the Pro models is a bit much. But also, always sporting super-serious black, white, and gray variations (with a sprinkle of warmth here and there) isn't fun either. A catchy color option or two won't be too bad.
Still, there's more to be desired, at least in some aspects. So, here's what I'd love for Apple to address with the upcoming premium iPhone.
Give us the promised contextual Siri
Unfortunately, as much as we'd love for it to give us what it said it would, judging by the lack of any specific talk about the context-aware Siri during WWDC 2025, when iOS 26 was introduced, we may not see it this year. Despite that, this is one of the things Apple needs to iron out with its iPhones, unless it wants to be left eating the dust of the Galaxies.
Faster charging: come on, Apple, it's 2025!
Apple is behind competitors in terms of charging speeds. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
This one could be the biggest elephant in the room. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to get a bigger battery cell, which is great news. But come on, it's 2025, and iPhones are still on the slow charging side.
Apple probably knows this, so that's why it doesn't officially list wired charging speeds in the specs of its phones. During our tests with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, we found that when not being used, the iPhone 16 Pro Max could charge at 26W, with a spike of 38W charging when being used for a demanding task (gaming, performance benchmarks).
Still... phones like the OnePlus 13 support 100W wired charging (80W in the U.S.). Other phones by Chinese brands are also rocking astronomical charging speeds. The Asus ROG Phone 9 supports 65W wired charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is also considered somewhat 'slow' compared to those, sports 45W, which is still more than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The weight issue needs to be addressed
This one is somewhat inevitable when we're talking about a huge 6.9-inch phone. The iPhone 16 Pro Max weighs in at 227 grams, while the Galaxy S25 Ultra is lighter at 218 grams.
We've had a rumor that Apple may ditch the titanium frame on the Pro models (a rather strange decision given how much of a big deal it pronounced the titanium frame for back in 2023). Apple may opt for an aluminum frame, which, alright, is lighter than titanium. But less durable.
That rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. But whether Cupertino chooses aluminum or titanium, it should do something about the weight of the Pro Max model.
With the rumored bigger battery, this phone may become a tad too heavy to carry as a daily driver. Hopefully, Apple has some trick up its sleeve to ensure the iPhone 17 Pro Max won't feel like a bag of stones.
Also, there's the growing trend of slim and lightweight phones, and Apple should be able to, at least somewhat, match what the industry is doing.
More exciting colors for the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Pro-branded iPhones have been rather conservative in terms of color options in recent years, while non-Pro iPhones have been rocking all sorts of interesting shades. Now, luckily, rumor has it the iPhone 17 Pro Max may add an orange color, which, if true, is super exciting.
Of course, wishing for all the fancy non-Pro iPhone colors to show up on the Pro models is a bit much. But also, always sporting super-serious black, white, and gray variations (with a sprinkle of warmth here and there) isn't fun either. A catchy color option or two won't be too bad.
