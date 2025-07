Verizon's promo is giving customers a pricey surprise

The issue? An early upgrade promo where Verizon was supposed to cover the price difference when you upgraded to a new phone. Sounds simple enough, right? You bring in your old device, they cover the rest – done. But for some customers, things have taken a frustrating turn.



One Verizon store back in May, signed up for the deal, and were told (verbally and in writing) that they wouldn't be on the hook for any extra charges. But… One Reddit user said they visited astore back in May, signed up for the deal, and were told (verbally and in writing) that they wouldn't be on the hook for any extra charges. But…





– minivatreni, Reddit, July 2025



In theory, Verizon 's promo credits usually show up over 1–2 billing cycles, as long as you stay on the required plan. But in these cases, apparently, the credits either didn't appear or got lost in the system somewhere. In theory,'s promo credits usually show up over 1–2 billing cycles, as long as you stay on the required plan. But in these cases, apparently, the credits either didn't appear or got lost in the system somewhere.



– Silver-Direction9908, Reddit, July 2025



Other users chimed in with similar issues – some eventually got their credits after multiple calls, but others are still waiting. Other users chimed in with similar issues – some eventually got their credits after multiple calls, but others are still waiting.





–Mysterious-Bat7856, Reddit, July 2025



Some customers are being advised to go back in-store to try and get a rep to escalate the issue. But even that's not guaranteed to work quickly – it still depends on internal ticketing and whether support teams follow through. Some customers are being advised to go back in-store to try and get a rep to escalate the issue. But even that's not guaranteed to work quickly – it still depends on internal ticketing and whether support teams follow through.





– Bluudream__, Reddit, July 2025



So, what's really going on here? Glitch? Rep error? Miscommunication? Possibly all of the above. One Verizon rep even claimed it's been a known issue internally. So, what's really going on here? Glitch? Rep error? Miscommunication? Possibly all of the above. Onerep even claimed it's been a known issue internally.



– Think-Psychology845, Reddit, July 2025





We've reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response. So yeah, long story short? Always double-check the fine print, if possible, get everything in writing and don't blindly trust what a rep says – even if they sound 100% sure. Because sometimes, even with promises, getting what you paid for can be way harder than it should be . Once something hits your bill, fixing it can be a long and exhausting ride.

