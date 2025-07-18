Huawei's next tri-fold phone leaks – and things are looking serious

Apparently, the next Mate XT may be a minor upgrade for the tri-fold phone. We don't know its name yet, but we'll assume, for simplicity, that it may be called Mate XT 2. Reportedly, the Mate XT 2 may feature the Kirin 9020 chip and satellite connectivity (probably exclusive to China, though).





There would reportedly be an upgraded new 50MP large-pixel sensor with variable aperture and improvements to the periscope telephoto camera.

Tri-fold phones – future of smartphones or just a gimmick? Total game-changer Cool, but not practical Just an expensive novelty Still waiting to be convinced Total game-changer 75% Cool, but not practical 25% Just an expensive novelty 0% Still waiting to be convinced 0%

