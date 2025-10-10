Make Google Maps more useful and fun by reading about these customization options

Google suggests ways to customize Google Maps









Did you know that you can title a list that you've created in Google Maps with an emoji? For example, let's say that you create a list of your favorite burger places. You can use the hamburger emoji to title it, or you can use the vomiting emoji. When you start a new list, select "Choose icon." To set up this list, search for a place that would go on your list. Tap the "Save" button, type in a new name for the list and add an emoji. Lastly, press the Create button on the top right.





If you're planning a trip, you might have taken screen shots of pictures, social media comments, and news articles of places you are considering going to. Google Maps can take find the names of places in these screenshots and save them to a custom list. It's as though a custom itinerary was made just for you. This is a new feature that is not yet available for the Google Maps app on my Pixel 6 Pro but it is available on the Google Maps app on my iPhone 15 Pro Max running iOS 26 .1 Beta 2.





To use this feature, follow these directions:





Navigate to the You tab.

At the top of the You tab, you’ll see a Screenshots list with a badge that says "Try it out!" Tap the badge. This will open a video showing you how the feature works — you’ll even be able to test it out alongside the video.

You’ll see a request to allow Google Maps access to your photos. Choose when it has access. (There’s also a manual option if you don’t want to give Maps full access, more on that later.)

Next time you take a screenshot that includes the name of a place, head to Google Maps after.

If Maps recognizes a place, a message will pop up telling you that it has places ready for you to review.

Tap “review,” and decide if you want to save the image to your screenshots list or not. (You can add these images to other lists later, too, if you want.)

You also have the option to upload screenshots manually: When you’re in the app select the Screenshots list under the You tab. From there, you can upload screenshots manually. The rest of the process is the same!

You’ll see the saved places directly on your map or can get to the list through You tab to access while you’re on the go.

Find out what time you need to leave to make an event on time





Knowing the time that you need to leave home or work in order to make an appointment is important. To have this info available from your homescreen, all you need to do is set up your Home and Work addresses. You can customize the icons for each location by selecting Home or Work, tapping the three-dot menu and then pressing on Change Icon." To do this, open Google Maps, tap the profile icon at the right of the search bar. Tap on Settings > Edit home or work.









With Google Maps, you can set your desired arrival time or be told when to leave for your destination. Search for your destination and tap on Directions to go into Driving mode. Tap the three-dot menu next to your "Your location" on top. Press on "Set depart or arrive time." Use the wheel to set the time after you hit the correct setting on top to show whether you are picking the time to leave or the time you want to arrive at the destination. Hit "Done" on the bottom right and that is it.

Navigate in your own style





You can find an eatery to match your taste and budget by typing "restaurants" or "coffee shops" into the Google Maps search bar. You'll see filters available that allow you to find places open now, and places offering different cuisine from American to Thai. Tap the Price button and a slider will allow you to find places that charge between $1 per person up to $100 per person.



With Google Maps you can change the usual blue avatar representing your vehicle into a custom ride. And the app will also pass along hints about your route on the lockscreen While Google Maps can get everyone to their destination on time and safe, the way you get there can be customized to include your own style.

We've often pointed out how Google Maps can not only get you from point "A" to point "B" quickly and safely. But the beauty of the app is what it can recommend to you once you get to "B." You can find a place to stay for the evening, restaurants to visit for your meals, places to go to for entertainment, and nearby landmarks you can visit. Google Maps can also get you to a gas station quickly when your tank is nearly empty, or a coffee shop when your jonesing for caffeine.