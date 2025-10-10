Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps





Once the feature is enabled, Gemini responds instead of Google Assistant when you tap on the microphone icon in the top right corner of the app's navigation interface. If you have Gemini AI integrated in your Google Maps app, when you press the microphone icon, which is wearing Google colors, the icon turns into the Gemini sparkle. So, what can Gemini do that Google Assistant couldn't? Glad you asked.





Without going into the settings, you can ask Gemini to change your route at any time to avoid highways or tolls; don't underestimate how great it is not having to struggle to find your way around the app to get to those settings! You can also ask other queries that Gemini is always happy to answer such as the weather along your route, and more. And once Google Assistant is swapped for Gemini, you can access the Gemini app from Google Maps and make any necessary changes.







This seems like a very useful addition to the Google Maps app. Android Authority was able to activate a version of Google Maps with Gemini integrated through experimenting with the app, but otherwise this variant of Google Maps has not yet been widely seen. Still, it is quite possible that the updated version of Google Maps with Gemini integration will soon be offered via an update.





Google has been replacing the Google Assistant with Gemini all throughout Android. It's a positive move in my opinion because Gemin can do so much more than Google Assistant can. If you haven't swapped Google Assistant for Gemini on your Android phone , do it now. You get more in-depth answers to your questions, and you can even use Gemini to set your alarms and timers.









The easiest way to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android is by using the Gemini app:





Open the Gemini App on your Android device (if you don't have it, click here to install it from the Play Store).

Tap your Profile Picture or Initial in the top right corner.

Go to Settings.

Tap Digital assistants from Google.

Select Gemini from the list.

Follow any on-screen instructions and confirm the switch.



These directions will also work with the Google app to make the switch. You can also do this using the Settings app on Android:





Open your Android device's Settings app.

Go to Apps (or "Apps & notifications").

Tap Assistant (or "Default apps" > "Digital assistant app").

Tap Digital assistants from Google.

Select Gemini.

Follow any final on-screen instructions to confirm.

Once you replace Google Assistant with Gemini, all of the things you do to activate the Assistant will work to open Gemini include saying "Hey Google" or by long pressing the power or home button. Keep in mind that if you're not happy with the Gemini experience, you can always switch back to using Google Assistant by following these directions:





Open the Gemini app and tap your profile picture.

Go to Settings > Digital Assistants from Google , and select Google Assistant.





It isn't clear whether iPhone users will eventually be able to swap Google Assistant for Gemini in the iOS version of Google Maps, but for now the integration of Gemini with Google Maps will be an exclusive for Android users.

