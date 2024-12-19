Latest T-Mobile promo will get you an instant $300 to spend (nearly) anywhere
T-Mobilemay have a million-person waitlist for its home internet, but that's not stopping the carrier from pursuing even more customers. According to a post circulating online, customers signing up for its 5G internet can get $300.
Reddit user desterpot has revealed that a new T-Mobile promo that's now live will get anyone signing up for a new line of T-Mobile home internet a $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard.
This offer is only for virtual sales, so if you want to get the prepaid Mastercard, you should avoid going to a store to sign up for home internet.
T-Mobile home internet starts at $50 a month with AutoPay. It runs on T-Mobile's 5G network and while speeds can't match fiber, they are sufficient for most customers. This explains why it ranks highly in customer satisfaction surveys.
The $300 promo is identifiable by the code Internet ID240738, although you probably don't need to be aware of that as users report coming across the deal when visiting T-Mobile's website. This is not an online-only deal, but a virtual deal, so while a store representative won't be able to activate it for you, you can take advantage of it by signing up through the phone.
Regardless, it feeds into concerns that T-Mobile is trying to reduce reliance on physical stores, either in preparation for the eventual replacement of at least some staff members by AI or the anticipated shutdown of its stores.
Reddit user desterpot has revealed that a new T-Mobile promo that's now live will get anyone signing up for a new line of T-Mobile home internet a $300 Virtual Prepaid Mastercard.
You will apparently be able to use the virtual card anywhere virtual Mastercard cards are accepted and you can use it for, among other things, paying your bills, making device payments, purchasing something, or paying a previous balance.
This offer is only for virtual sales, so if you want to get the prepaid Mastercard, you should avoid going to a store to sign up for home internet.
T-Mobile home internet starts at $50 a month with AutoPay. It runs on T-Mobile's 5G network and while speeds can't match fiber, they are sufficient for most customers. This explains why it ranks highly in customer satisfaction surveys.
T-Mobile is also trying to acquire two fiber companies to reach more households and satisfy the demand for fast and reliable broadband.
The $300 promo is identifiable by the code Internet ID240738, although you probably don't need to be aware of that as users report coming across the deal when visiting T-Mobile's website. This is not an online-only deal, but a virtual deal, so while a store representative won't be able to activate it for you, you can take advantage of it by signing up through the phone.
Regardless, it feeds into concerns that T-Mobile is trying to reduce reliance on physical stores, either in preparation for the eventual replacement of at least some staff members by AI or the anticipated shutdown of its stores.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: