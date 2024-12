There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering

T-Mobile

Jon Freier, T-Mobile Consumer Group President, December 2024

is America's largest fixed wireless access (FWA) provider and ended the third quarter with 6 million customers after acquiring 400,000 new subscribers.uses its mobile network to offer wireless internet connectivity. The company has limited spots for 5G home internet customers to avoid overwhelming its network. Customers are served on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.Even though's 5G network blankets large swathes of the US, its 5G home internet is not available everywhere . That's why, there are places where you can get 5G service on your phone, but not broadband service.'s 5G home internet runs on the excess capacity of its wireless network. That's why, it's only available in areas where it has extra capacity. To be more specific, 59 percent of the US population can sign up for's 5G home internet.