There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering

T-Mobile revealed in September that it had a long waitlist for its 5G home internet and the situation remains the same today.

During the UBS TMT Summit, T-Mobile Consumer Group President Jon Freier said that more than a million people were waitlisted for its 5G home internet.

We have a million people on our waitlist right now for 5G broadband at T-Mobile -- a million people that want to be a part of us, but we don't have a slot open for them right here right now based on where they live.
Jon Freier, T-Mobile Consumer Group President, December 2024

T-Mobile is America's largest fixed wireless access (FWA) provider and ended the third quarter with 6 million customers after acquiring 400,000 new subscribers.

T-Mobile uses its mobile network to offer wireless internet connectivity. The company has limited spots for 5G home internet customers to avoid overwhelming its network. Customers are served on a first-come, first-served basis to ensure a smooth experience for everyone.

Even though T-Mobile's 5G network blankets large swathes of the US, its 5G home internet is not available everywhere. That's why, there are places where you can get 5G service on your phone, but not broadband service.

T-Mobile's 5G home internet runs on the excess capacity of its wireless network. That's why, it's only available in areas where it has extra capacity. To be more specific, 59 percent of the US population can sign up for T-Mobile's 5G home internet.

Our fixed wireless Home Internet runs on the extra capacity on our wireless network. In some areas, we have extra capacity on the network, but in others, we don't. So, we allocate access to Home Internet on a sector-by-sector, home-by-home basis.
T-Mobile spokesperson, December 2024

T-Mobile is trying to acquire two fiber companies - Lumos and Metronet. The purchase will not only help T-Mobile cater to customers who want faster speeds than 5G home internet can provide but also allow customers on the waitlist to opt for fiber instead.

T-Mobile had previously revealed that after Lumos and Metronet's acquisition, it would be able to serve 12 to 15 million customers with its fiber network by the end of 2030. The carrier will acquire these two companies through a joint venture.

T-Mobile recently introduced three new home internet plans, with the lowest-tier plan starting at $35. Though the company continues to add new subscribers, the rate of growth has slowed recently.
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

