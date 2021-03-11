How to reset or reboot your AirPods Max
If you own a pair you already know that these headphones don’t have a power button, which kinda complicates things. If you want to reboot the AirPods Max or factory reset them, there’s a procedure you should follow. Rebooting is useful when you experience issues with the headphones, such as pairing problems, connection issues, call drops, battery drain, etc. Here’s what you have to do:
How to reboot your AirPods Max:
- Make sure there’s enough charge in the battery before proceeding. You can charge the AirPods Max for a few minutes just in case.
- Press and hold the noise control button and the Digital Crown.
- Wait until the LED status light flashes amber.
- Release the noise control button and the Digital Crown.
- That’s it, your AirPods Max headphones are now rebooted.
Sometimes rebooting can’t solve the issue, and you need to perform a factory reset. It’s not complicated, and the steps are almost the same:
Hot to factory reset your AirPods Max:
- The first step is the same: check the charge level and charge up accordingly.
- Press and hold the noise control button and the Digital Crown for 15 seconds.
- The LED status light should flash amber, and then white.
- Release the noise control button and the Digital Crown
- Your AirPods Max headphones are now reset and unpaired from your iCloud account.