iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Accessories iOS Apple Official Audio

The Apple AirPods Max headphones just got officially announced! (Not AirPods Studio)

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Dec 08, 2020, 7:36 AM
The Apple AirPods Max headphones just got officially announced! (Not AirPods Studio)
Note: This is an ongoing story that is currently being updated with more information. Stay tuned.

When Apple stopped selling headphones from rival brands, it became clear that the Cupertino company is preparing to announce its own new over-ear headphones. We initially expected the long-awaited AirPods Studio to be announced at the iPhone 12 5G October event, but that didn't happen.

Next, the AirPods Studio were rumored to get official at Apple's November 10 "One More Thing" event, but it primarily focused on Apple's new ARM-powered (M1) MacBooks.

A later rumor based on an internal memo at Apple claimed that a new Apple product will be getting announced on December 8th. And since there really isn't music else for us to expect from Apple by now, that product indeed turned out to be the long-awaited AirPods Studio.

Except, the headphones are actually called AirPods Max!

AirPods Max price officially announced


Several leaks had suggested that the Apple's new AirPods Max will start at around $350. Apple has now confirmed that the headphones will be priced quite above that, at $549. Their release date is expected to be on December 15th.

AirPods Max have a classic design and are not modular


As the leaks had suggested, the AirPods Max feature a fairly classic headphone design with oval cans held by a metal frame. However, the headphones aren't modular, as some leakers had claimed.

According to Apple, the AirPods Max feature "incredible high-fidelity audio", adaptive EQ (sound equalization), Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Each earcup can independently pivot and rotate, in order to adapt to the user's head. The earcups' cushions are made out of memory foam, with Apple claiming an effective seal for passive noise isolation.

A digital crown, similar to the one found on Apple Watch is used for volume control. It can also be used to play and pause music, skip tracks, answer phone calls and of course, activate Siri.

The new headphones feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver, which Apple says provides rich and deep bass, accurate mids, and crisp and clean highs. Powering the AirPods Max is Apple's H1 chip, one in each earcup. Apple says that each chip is capable of "computational audio powers" that will be utilized for ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), among other features.

AirPods Max confirmed features



As we expected, Apple's virtual assistant Siri is integrated with the AirPods Max, but what's more interesting is that the headphones feature orientation detection. This means that you needn't worry about which ear pad should go on your left ear and which should go on your right one. The headphones will sound correctly regardless of how you put them on, as they will automatically adjust the left and right channels to play on your left and right ear, respectively.



FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
These are the worst smartphones we've ever used. What's yours?
Popular stories
The surprisingly brilliant phone that Google left behind: Pixel 4 XL review after 1 year
Popular stories
What were the best new phone features in 2020?
Popular stories
The first live image of Samsung's Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra 5G has leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless