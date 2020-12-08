The Apple AirPods Max headphones just got officially announced! (Not AirPods Studio)

Note: This is an ongoing story that is currently being updated with more information. Stay tuned.







As the leaks had suggested, the AirPods Max feature a fairly classic headphone design with oval cans held by a metal frame. However, the headphones aren't modular, as some leakers had claimed. Next, the AirPods Studio were rumored to get official at Apple's November 10 "One More Thing" event, but it primarily focused on Apple's new ARM-powered (M1) MacBooks.A later rumor based on an internal memo at Apple claimed that a new Apple product will be getting announced on December 8th. And since there really isn't music else for us to expect from Apple by now, that product indeed turned out to be the long-awaited AirPods Studio.Except, the headphones are actually called AirPods Max!Several leaks had suggested that the Apple's new AirPods Max will start at around $350. Apple has now confirmed that the headphones will be priced quite above that, at $549. Their release date is expected to be on December 15th.As the leaks had suggested, the AirPods Max feature a fairly classic headphone design with oval cans held by a metal frame. However, the headphones aren't modular, as some leakers had claimed.





According to Apple, the AirPods Max feature "incredible high-fidelity audio", adaptive EQ (sound equalization), Active Noise Cancellation, and spatial audio. Each earcup can independently pivot and rotate, in order to adapt to the user's head. The earcups' cushions are made out of memory foam, with Apple claiming an effective seal for passive noise isolation.





A digital crown, similar to the one found on Apple Watch is used for volume control. It can also be used to play and pause music, skip tracks, answer phone calls and of course, activate Siri.





The new headphones feature a 40-mm Apple-designed dynamic driver, which Apple says provides rich and deep bass, accurate mids, and crisp and clean highs. Powering the AirPods Max is Apple's H1 chip, one in each earcup. Apple says that each chip is capable of "computational audio powers" that will be utilized for ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), among other features.



AirPods Max confirmed features



As we expected, Apple's virtual assistant Siri is integrated with the AirPods Max, but what's more interesting is that the headphones feature orientation detection. This means that you needn't worry about which ear pad should go on your left ear and which should go on your right one. The headphones will sound correctly regardless of how you put them on, as they will automatically adjust the left and right channels to play on your left and right ear, respectively.












