Google Docs, Slides and Sheets finally getting dark mode on Android
However, you'll have the option to turn dark mode on or off for all three apps whenever you feel like individually. It will allow you to have the dark theme enabled within each of these Google apps no matter what settings your Android system uses.
The new dark theme can be enabled for each app by heading to Menu / Settings / Theme / Dark, after applying the latest update. Thanks to a rather nifty feature, you'll be able to preview your documents in the Light theme using More / View in light theme, so you won't have to switch between themes just to see what a document looks like.