Google Docs, Slides and Sheets finally getting dark mode on Android

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Jul 06, 2020, 2:53 PM
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets finally getting dark mode on Android
Three weeks ago we reported that Google might release the long-awaited dark theme for three apps: Docs, Sheets, and Slides. Today, the Mountain View company officially confirmed the new dark mode is coming to all three Android apps.

As the name suggests, the new dark theme implemented by Google is meant to increase productivity even in low-light environments and save battery at the same time. More importantly, you don't have to worry about enabling the new dark theme since the settings for Docs, Sheets, and Slides will adjust automatically when the Android system is set to use this specific theme.

However, you'll have the option to turn dark mode on or off for all three apps whenever you feel like individually. It will allow you to have the dark theme enabled within each of these Google apps no matter what settings your Android system uses.

The new dark theme can be enabled for each app by heading to Menu / Settings / Theme / Dark, after applying the latest update. Thanks to a rather nifty feature, you'll be able to preview your documents in the Light theme using More / View in light theme, so you won't have to switch between themes just to see what a document looks like.

