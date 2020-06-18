Dark mode coming soon to three Google apps on Android
The code lines that suggest Google is preparing to add dark mode to Docs, Sheets, and Slides were added some weeks ago, the report claims. What's important to mention is that in the most recent versions these code lines feature prompts that announce the new changes, so it looks like the dark mode is supposed to be added pretty soon.
Luckily, one of AndroidPolice's readers was able to enable the dark mode in all three Google apps, so we've added a screenshot that shows what it looks like in Docs. While we don't know when exactly Google plans to update these apps, it's safe to assume that it will happen pretty soon.