Dark mode coming soon to three Google apps on Android

Google has already updated most of its mobile apps with dark themes, but a handful has been left out from the rollout. Docs, Sheets, and Slides are among those apps that don't have a proper dark mode yet.According to 9to5google , that's about to change in the not-so-distant future. After decompiling the latest version of these apps that Google recently uploaded to the Play Store, they have discovered traces of a dark theme that hasn't been enabled in the apps.The code lines that suggest Google is preparing to add dark mode to Docs, Sheets, and Slides were added some weeks ago, the report claims. What's important to mention is that in the most recent versions these code lines feature prompts that announce the new changes, so it looks like the dark mode is supposed to be added pretty soon.Luckily, one of AndroidPolice 's readers was able to enable the dark mode in all three Google apps, so we've added a screenshot that shows what it looks like in Docs. While we don't know when exactly Google plans to update these apps, it's safe to assume that it will happen pretty soon.