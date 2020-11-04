iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

Mobile payments Google

Google Pay continues to expand in the US, nearly 90 new banks now supported

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 04, 2020, 8:58 PM
Google Pay continues to expand in the US, nearly 90 new banks now supported
Google Pay is pretty big in the US, and starting this week it will get even bigger. Currently, thousands of banks and financial institutions offer customers support for Google Pay, so the 89 names added this week will probably feel like a grain in the sand.

The list of 89 banks that now support Google Pay is below, so if you didn't find yours among the 3,000 supported banks listed on Google's support site, you can look for it here. The list obtained by AndroidPolice is ordered alphabetically for easier reading

1st Trust Bank, Inc. (KY), Algonquin State Bank, Alliance Bank Central Texas (TX), Bank of Advance (MO), Bank of Herscher (IL), Bank of Newington (GA), Bank of Old Monroe (MO), Bossier Federal Credit Union (LA), Buckeye State Bank (OH), Central Valley Community Bank, Clean Energy Federal Credit Union (CO), Clearwater Credit Union, Community Partners Savings Bank (IL), Dover Federal Credit Union (DE), E-Central Credit Union, Exchange Bank of Northeast Missouri (MO), Families and Schools Together Federal Credit Union, Farmers - Merchants Bank of Illinois (IL), Farmers and Drovers Bank, Financial Horizons Credit Union, First Century Bank (TN), First Federal Savings Bank (IN), First Financial Bank, NA.


First Nebraska Bank, FirstCapital Bank of Texas, Fort Davis State Bank Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union, Gateway Metro Federal Credit Union, Genoa Community Bank, Gowanda Area Federal Credit Union, GreenState Credit Union (IA), Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union, Gulf Capital Bank (TX), HNB First Bank (AL), Hardin County Savings Bank (IA), Harris County Federal Credit Union (TX), Heartland Credit Union (IL), Heartland Credit Union (MI), Honolulu Fire Department FCU (HI), Hurricane Creek Federal Credit Union (AR).


Jersey State Bank (IL), Jolt Credit Union (MI), KSW Federal Credit Union, Lakeview Federal Credit Union, Latrobe Area Hospital FCU (PA), Live Life Federal Credit Union, Magnolia Bank (KY), Martha's Vineyard Savings Bank (MA), Millyard Bank (NH), Minnwest Bank (MN), Mountain Credit Union (NC), Mt. McKinley Bank, Needham Bank (MA), Northwest Christian Credit Union, One Community Bank (WI), One Source Federal Credit Union (TX), Partners Bank of California, Pawtucket Credit Union, People's United Bank, National Association (CT).


Peoples Bank & Trust Co (MO), Plains Commerce Bank Raritan Bay Federal Credit Union Rio Grande Valley Credit Union, Rollstone Bank & Trust (MA), SPE Federal Credit Union (PA), Sabine Federal Credit Union, Saco Valley Credit Union, Safra National Bank of New York (NY), San Luis Valley Federal Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole (NH), Secured Advantage, Federal Credit Union, Sentry Credit Union (WI), Southbridge Credit Union (MA).


Springfield First Community Bank, St. Louis Bank, Susquehanna Valley Federal Credit Union, Taunton Federal Credit Union, Telcomm Credit Union (MO), Texas Regional Bank, The Bank of Salem (MO), The New Orleans Firemen's Federal Credit Union, Treasury Department Federal Credit Union (DC), TruStar Federal Credit Union (MN), United Credit Union, Varo Bank, National Association, WESLA Federal Credit Union, WESTcoasin Credit Union (WI), Wells River Savings Bank (VT), and WestStar Bank (TX).


Ok, 3,000 is a big number, but there's a chance that many Google Pay users won't find their banks on this huge list. Well, judging by the constant wave of banks and financial institutions that are getting Google Pay support each month, sooner or later we'll be able to use the mobile payment service across all America.

