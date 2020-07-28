Android Mobile payments Google

Google Pay expands to 25 new banks in 14 countries

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 28, 2020, 1:08 AM
Google Pay expands to 25 new banks in 14 countries
Apple Pay and Google Pay compete with each other for world dominance, while other services like Samsung Pay and LG Pay struggle to keep up. If you're using an Android or iOS smartphone in the US, the chance is your bank already supports either of the two big mobile payment systems. However, if you live in Europe, Apple Pay and Google Pay could offer more coverage than they do right now.

However, both companies are making efforts to bring their mobile payment services to larger audiences. As of last week, Google Pay covers 25 new banks in 14 different countries (via AndroidPolice).

Here is the list of banks that now support Google Pay: Queensland Country Bank (Australia), Moorwand Limited, Lunar (Denmark), Moorwand Limited (Finland), Augsburger Aktienbank, Curve, Netbank, Penta (Germany), Flow S.p.A. Societa Benefit (Italy), Revolut Technologies Japan (Japan), Moorwand Limited, Lunar, Sparebanken Sogn og Fjordane (Norway), Idea Bank, SGB (Poland), Commercial Bank Garant-Invest Bank Joint Stock Company, Commercial Bank Sinko-Bank, Industrial Agricultural Bank, Joint Stock Commercial Bank IRS, Joint Stock Company First Investment Bank, JSC Kuban Trade Bank (Russia), Ceskoslovenska obchodna banka (Slovakia), Aplazame SL (Spain), Marginalen Bank, Moorwand Limited, Lunar, Volvofinans Bank AB (Sweden), Yapeal (Switzerland), Moorwand Limited, Weatherbys Bank, and Whim (United Kingdom).

To start using Google Pay, you need to download the app from the Play Store if you don't already have it on your phone. Then, follow the step-by-step guide to add your cards and start using Google Pay.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
T-Mobile vs AT&T and Verizon unlimited 5G plans price comparison

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Here are the latest malicious Android apps you need to delete from your phone ASAP

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless