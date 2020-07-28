Google Pay expands to 25 new banks in 14 countries
Here is the list of banks that now support Google Pay: Queensland Country Bank (Australia), Moorwand Limited, Lunar (Denmark), Moorwand Limited (Finland), Augsburger Aktienbank, Curve, Netbank, Penta (Germany), Flow S.p.A. Societa Benefit (Italy), Revolut Technologies Japan (Japan), Moorwand Limited, Lunar, Sparebanken Sogn og Fjordane (Norway), Idea Bank, SGB (Poland), Commercial Bank Garant-Invest Bank Joint Stock Company, Commercial Bank Sinko-Bank, Industrial Agricultural Bank, Joint Stock Commercial Bank IRS, Joint Stock Company First Investment Bank, JSC Kuban Trade Bank (Russia), Ceskoslovenska obchodna banka (Slovakia), Aplazame SL (Spain), Marginalen Bank, Moorwand Limited, Lunar, Volvofinans Bank AB (Sweden), Yapeal (Switzerland), Moorwand Limited, Weatherbys Bank, and Whim (United Kingdom).
