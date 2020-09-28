Google Maps app will be getting a new driving mode interface
The biggest changes in the app interface are the Android Auto-style buttons and home screen navigation pane. The bottom of the interface has two buttons: one is for Google Assistant and another is for a mini home screen view. Right above that, we find the music playback button from YouTube Music.
From the mini home screen, you can have quick access to apps such as YouTube Music, Spotify, Podcasts, messages and you can also access call functions. Returning to the car-mode navigation view is a tap on the Google Maps icon away. If you select Calls, you will see an option to call your most recent contacts or to call someone else directly from your contact book.
This update is a server-side update and we don’t know yet when it will reach all devices.