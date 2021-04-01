Google brings back a nifty feature to Maps users on Android
That didn't seem to interest Google's Maps team when they decided to remove a very useful feature from the Android app, the compass widget. Last month, developers revealed many of the improvements that the Maps app will receive in the coming weeks but left one out from the initial announcement.
The compass will show you which direction is north via a red arrow. Just like it was implemented two years ago, the widget will be positioned on the right side of the screen. The “new” compass widget is now rolling out to all Google Maps for Android users globally, so as long as you have version 10.62 (or higher) installed, you should be able to use it.