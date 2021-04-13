Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Google Home update adds new call options for iOS and Android users

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 13, 2021, 11:43 PM
Google Home update adds new call options for iOS and Android users
Google Home is getting a couple of new call options on Android and iOS devices. If you're using Google's smart-connected ecosystem chances are that you'll love the new feature available in this update.

With the latest version of Google Home, you'll be able to set the app to “Only ring when home,” which will make Duo and other call providers “ring your speakers and displays only when your phone is at home” (via 9to5google).

There's nothing you need to do, as the Home app will be able to tell when you're Home or Away and ring your smart speakers or smart displays when your phone is at home. Obviously, it doesn't matter that someone is at home, they will still not be able to answer a call if your phone is away.

Apparently, the new feature is already available on iOS devices, but Android users are still in the process of receiving it. To take advantage of the new call option, head to “Voice and video calls” and choose the appropriate option from the “Device & Call Settings” menu.

