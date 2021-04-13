Google Home update adds new call options for iOS and Android users
With the latest version of Google Home, you'll be able to set the app to “Only ring when home,” which will make Duo and other call providers “ring your speakers and displays only when your phone is at home” (via 9to5google).
Apparently, the new feature is already available on iOS devices, but Android users are still in the process of receiving it. To take advantage of the new call option, head to “Voice and video calls” and choose the appropriate option from the “Device & Call Settings” menu.