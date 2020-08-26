Google Home app finally gets dark theme in the latest update
However, you will not be able to set the dark theme independent of your device's theme, at least not at the moment since the app is missing any settings in that regard. Aside from that, the new dark theme is truly a blessing for many users' eyes.
It's worth mentioning that if you're using an Android device, you should download Google Home app 2.27 directly from Google Play Store to benefit from the new changes. iOS users don't need to download anything to get the new dark theme, as they will receive it via a server-side update.