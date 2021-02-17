Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Motorola Android Official 5G

Google Fi adds three Motorola smartphones to its offering

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 17, 2021, 9:36 PM
Google Fi adds three Motorola smartphones to its offering
Google Fi continues to expand its portfolio with new devices in an attempt to appeal to more customers. The most recent additions to Google Fi's offering are three Motorola mid-range smartphones: Moto G Play (2021), Moto G Power (2021), and Motorola One 5G Ace.

More importantly, new customers can get any Motorola smartphones for free with Fi service credit. The most affordable of the three is the Moto G Play (2021), which is now available for purchase for just $99. It comes with a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage.

Motorola One 5G Ace sits at the opposite end of the price tier since it's a 5G smartphone. This one can be yours for $279, which is still an incredibly low price for a 5G-enabled handset. The One 5G Ace is a decent mid-range smartphone thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset inside, which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.

Finally, we have the Moto G Power (2021), a pure mid-range phone that packs a 6.6-inch HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory.

All three Motorola smartphones have two things in common. They all run Android 10, not Android 11, and they're powered by massive 5,000 mAh batteries. If you plan to sign up with Google Fi, you can have any of these three phones for free, but you'll have to hurry since the deal is only available for a limited time.

Related phones

One 5G Ace
Motorola One 5G Ace View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.4
Deal Special Amazon $350 Special BestBuy $400 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.7 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Play
Motorola Moto G Play View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.0
$170 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power (2021)
Motorola Moto G Power (2021) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

7.4
Deal Special Amazon $250 Special Motorola
  • Display 6.6 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 series: tips and tricks
Popular stories
Which phone size should I choose?
Popular stories
Should you buy iPhone 11 Pro in 2021?
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 'very likely' to feature an under-panel front camera

Popular stories

Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
T-Mobile will soon get a major retail footprint boost in Best Buy and Walmart stores

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless