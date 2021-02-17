Google Fi adds three Motorola smartphones to its offering

Google
Fi continues to expand its portfolio with new devices in an attempt to appeal to more customers. The most recent additions to Google Fi's offering are three Motorola mid-range smartphones: Moto G Play (2021), Moto G Power (2021)
, and Motorola One 5G Ace
.
More importantly, new customers can get any Motorola smartphones for free with Fi service credit. The most affordable of the three is the Moto G Play (2021), which is now available for purchase for just $99. It comes with a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, 3GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage.Motorola One
5G Ace sits at the opposite end of the price tier since it's a 5G
smartphone. This one can be yours for $279, which is still an incredibly low price for a 5G-enabled handset. The One 5G Ace
is a decent mid-range smartphone thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset inside, which is coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB expandable storage.
Finally, we have the Moto G Power (2021), a pure mid-range phone that packs a 6.6-inch HD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 CPU, 4GB RAM, and 64GB internal memory.
All three Motorola smartphones have two things in common. They all run Android 10, not Android 11
, and they're powered by massive 5,000 mAh batteries. If you plan to sign up with Google Fi, you can have any of these three phones for free, but you'll have to hurry since the deal is only available for a limited time.
