Fresh Nothing Phone (3) teaser points to subtle design changes

Nothing’s flagship retains the overall industrial design language but adds some more than welcome small changes.

By
Nothing
Nothing Phone (3a) vs. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro
Nothing Phone (3a) vs. Nothing Phone (3a) Pro | Image credit: PhoneArena
Nothing Phone (3) is definitely one of the most intriguing devices coming out this summer. The UK-based company behind the Nothing brand revealed quite a lot of things about its upcoming product, including the fact that it decided to remove the Glyph Interface it used on the previous phones.

Today’s teaser points to a slight change in aesthetic for the Nothing Phone (3), although the industrial aspect seems to have been maintained. According to the teaser posted on Twitter, Nothing Phone (3) is the result of “ultra-precise engineering.”

There’s also a picture that shows a small part of the phone’s back side, which once again confirms the industrial design with precise lines and cuts. The dot-matrix style lights system that’s supposed to replace the Glyph Interface isn’t visible in the image like in the teaser from just a few days ago.

It’s unclear from the picture if the Nothing Phone (3) will also have a different shape, but the surface doesn’t seem to be transparent like in the previous models. For reference, Nothing shared some sketches of the Phone (3) in the past that suggest the phone will retain one of its iconic design traits: transparency.

 
What’s been clearly changed from the previous phones is that the screws are no longer visible. Well, one is hidden under a plastic circular cap that makes it look like part of the design, at least judging from the picture posted by Nothing.

The screws on the back side of Nothing’s phone struck a slightly discordant note design-wise, at least for me, so I’ll be happy if the UK company decides to make a change in this regard.

There’s been a lot of talk surrounding the removal of the Glyph Interface, but the overall impression seems to be that Nothing’s decision based on users’ feedback was the right one.

I’m not so sure that replacing it with a dot matrix lighting array will make any difference, but time will tell. I think people want a flagship with solid specs and good software. These lighting array systems seem to be just gimmicks that most people don’t ever use or use a lot less to justify their existence.

Nothing has already confirmed that it’s first-ever flagship, the Phone (3), will be officially introduced on July 1. We already know it will cost around £800, but that’s about it.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
