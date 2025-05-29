Phone (3) 's teaser hints the lights might go out on Nothing's most iconic feature

Nothing Phone (2). | Image credit – PhoneArena

Yep, you read that right. The company posted a vague message hinting that it is killing off the Glyph Interface – that signature lighting system on the back of Nothing phones that has basically become the brand's identity.It is how users have been getting visual alerts for calls, messages and other notifications, complete with customizable patterns and even custom ringtones. But now? It looks like it's being scrapped.

We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/wlLHNzzc72 — Nothing (@nothing) May 29, 2025





So what is coming instead? That is still under wraps, but my guess is that Nothing is either going for a more minimal design (which, let's be honest, feels less exciting) or cooking up something completely new to keep the Phone (3) feeling unique. Either way, change is coming – and with Nothing aiming higher this time, it's not totally surprising.