Phone (3) 's teaser hints the lights might go out on Nothing's most iconic feature
A cleaner design might come at the cost of losing the Glyph.
Nothing Phone (2). | Image credit – PhoneArena
Nothing is getting ready to drop the Phone (3) this July and just like always, Carl Pei and his team are building up the hype with cryptic teasers. The latest one, though, feels pretty major – Nothing just suggested that the Glyph Interface might be dead.
Yep, you read that right. The company posted a vague message hinting that it is killing off the Glyph Interface – that signature lighting system on the back of Nothing phones that has basically become the brand's identity.
It is how users have been getting visual alerts for calls, messages and other notifications, complete with customizable patterns and even custom ringtones. But now? It looks like it's being scrapped.
We killed the Glyph Interface. pic.twitter.com/wlLHNzzc72— Nothing (@nothing) May 29, 2025
So what is coming instead? That is still under wraps, but my guess is that Nothing is either going for a more minimal design (which, let's be honest, feels less exciting) or cooking up something completely new to keep the Phone (3) feeling unique. Either way, change is coming – and with Nothing aiming higher this time, it's not totally surprising.
The Phone (3) is expected to be Nothing's first true flagship. Reports suggest it will come with a top-tier Snapdragon chip, most likely Snapdragon 8 Elite. That alone puts it in a new league.
The camera setup is also getting a serious upgrade. Word is we will see a new main sensor and maybe even a larger periscope telephoto lens for better zoom. And on top of that, the battery's apparently getting a size bump – rumored to be north of 5,000mAh – though Nothing hasn't revealed the final number yet.
But of course, all that new hardware means a higher price tag. Carl Pei has already confirmed the Phone (3) will cost more than before. Expect it to land around £800 in the UK, which probably means about $800 in the US. That is a decent jump from the Phone (2), which started at £580 / $600. So yeah, Nothing is clearly targeting the same space as the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25 now.
And maybe that is part of why the Glyph Interface is going away – if you are trying to appeal to a more mainstream, flagship-level crowd, a flashy light-up back might not be part of the vision anymore. Still, if it really is gone for good, it is definitely going to be missed.
